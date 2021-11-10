Andy Cohen Comments on Potential NeNe Leakes Return

The spotlight is on her, honey.

During a recent episode of his radio show on SiriusXM, Andy Cohen Live, Andy Cohen responded to the recent mumblings that former star NeNe Leakes might be returning to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” In a recent interview, Leakes admitted that she would be “happy” to return to the franchise in the near future.

However, Cohen admitted that the situation was “complicated.”

“What I don’t want to do is get into a public thing with her,” Cohen said during the episode, per Reality Blurb. “I think she would probably prefer that I keep her name out of my mouth and that is what I’m going to honor.”

Last year, Cohen and Leakes had a public falling out after she announced her departure from the franchise ahead of season 14. At the time, Leakes revealed that she was not able to reach a deal with the network, but later accused him and the network of racism and more.

During a Nov. 4, 2021 appearance on “The Real” talk show, Leakes said that she would be open to returning to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” but admitted that she still had some things to hash out with Cohen.

“Yeah, sure. I’ll return to the show,” Leakes said during her appearance. “I’m okay with returning to the show as long as we can work through a few things. I’d be happy to return to the show.” Leakes continued, “I think Andy and I were really close for a really, really long time and I love Benny Boo [Benjamin] and I helped pay for his baby shower and all those things. I think that Andy and I need to have a sit-down and talk and we’re off to the races!”

Cohen Showed Support for Leakes After Her Husband Passed Away

I am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man. I jokingly called him “Pastor Leakes” but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team. I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes & the entire Leakes family — Andy Cohen (@Andy) September 1, 2021

Even though they might not have been on the best terms at the time, when Leakes’ husband, Gregg Leakes, passed away in September 2021, Cohen showed support for the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her family.

“I am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man,” Cohen wrote on Twitter at the time. “I jokingly called him ‘Pastor Leakes’ but in truth he was a strong voice of reason and commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team. I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes & the entire Leakes family.”

Leakes’ late husband passed away from colon cancer. Leakes, who was 66 years old when he passed, was initially diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2018 but was declared cancer-free by 2019. However, in June 2021, NeNe Leakes revealed that her husband’s cancer had once again returned.

“The last five days before his passing was really beautiful,” Leakes shared during an interview with People in late September 2021. “All of his children were there. His best friends were there. Our closest friends were there. We all sat with him around the clock.”