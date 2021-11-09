Ramona Singer Reveals Her Future on ‘The Real Housewives of New York’

She’s an acquired taste.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ramona Singer opened up about her future on “The Real Housewives of New York,” explaining that she wants to continue to stay on the franchise for upcoming seasons.

“To me, I always say, you’re good at what you do if you love what you do,” Singer told the outlet on October 20, 2021. “And I loved doing the show at Peacock, [The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip], and even during COVID I loved doing [RHONY]. We had some ups and downs, but actually, I loved it.”

At the time, Singer also responded to some fans who want to see her fired. “Listen, it’s better to be talked about than not talked about,” Singer said. “I don’t want to be a bump on the log! Perfect is boring.”

During this past season of “The Real Housewives of New York,” Singer drew up some controversy after some of her comments towards Eboni K. Williams, and her behavior during their Black Shabbat dinner.

Singer has been a cast member on “The Real Housewives of New York” since season one.

Some of Singer’s Comments This Season Were Allegedly Investigated by Bravo

According to Page Six, some of Singer’s comments that were made behind-the-scenes to other castmates this season was allegedly investigated by Bravo. A source close to production alleged to the outlet that Singer had said, “This is why we shouldn’t have Black people on the show,” to Luann de Lesseps after she kicked Williams out of her Hamptons home earlier in the season. This comment was the one that launched Bravo’s investigation into racism, causing the season 13 reunion to be put on hold, and then ultimately canceled.

However, Singer denies ever saying this, telling Page Six that it came from people that wanted to “slander” her. “I never said that. It’s a terrible lie,” Singer told the outlet in a statement. “It’s very disappointing that even after my name was cleared that people still want to slander me.”

The Future of the ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Is Unclear

After a season plagued with low ratings and a canceled reunion, season 14 of “The Real Housewives of New York” seems to be up in the air. According to an August 2021 report from Radar Online, the show might be getting placed on a “permanent hiatus.” Typically, the franchise films in the Fall, but they have not resumed filming for the new season yet.

“The decision about the show’s future is no longer in the hands of Bravo. After all the accusations of racism the decision has gone all the way up to the top bosses at NBC,” a source alleged to Radar Online at the time. “The gear is that the show is just too controversial now. Which is why there is talk about shutting it down until things cool off. The last thing they want to do is having this show poison the entire franchise.”

