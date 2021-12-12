Andy Cohen Drops Major Hint About Timing of ‘RHONJ’ Season 12 Trailer

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” fans rejoice — you may be able to watch the Season 12 trailer before the year is out!

In a quick Q&A on Twitter, executive producer Andy Cohen was asked whether or not the trailer for the new season would be released before the end of the year. Cohen gave a rather straight forward answer, admitting that he wasn’t 100% sure, but admitting that the trailer has been edited and it’s all ready to go.

“Good morning Andy, #rhonj trailer before January?” one Twitter user asked. “I THINK so? I know it’s done…” Cohen responded. Although Cohen didn’t give anything else away, a few fans commented on the Twitter thread, clearly excited for what could be dropping in the coming couple of weeks.

The season 12 premiere will undoubtedly open to high ratings, given the show’s history on Bravo. According to TV Deets, the season 11 premiere earned the number two spot for the night back on February 17, 2021. And while the premiere numbers were down slightly from season 10, “RHONJ” has managed to hold its own.

With almost all of the women teasing a drama-filled, explosive season, fans have anxiously awaited an announcement about a premiere date — and now, it sounds like we’ll be getting a date sooner rather than later.

Here’s what you need to know:

The New Season of ‘RHONJ’ Has Been Delayed

“RHONJ” fans have been waiting for months for the new season, but Jennifer Aydin previously revealed that the season would be delayed until early 2022.

In an interview with “RHONJ Obsessed,” Aydin shared that the release of Season 12 was pushed back, and would premiere some time in February 2022. “I don’t know about [the] trailer, but no airing til February… Listen, it takes a long time to edit all that footage,” she said.

The season 12 trailer for “RHONJ” is undoubtedly going to tease plenty of drama to come, and the cast has already been teasing some of what’s to come.

As of the beginning of November, the “RHONJ” cast was still filming confessionals, according to Aydin. “It was so real this season,” Aydin explained. “It’s going to be hard for a lot of us. The ones that endured, the ones that were perpetrated on. It’s going to be hard. But you know what? We’re going to have a hit show. I think the fans are going to go crazy,” she added.

Melissa Gorga Also Teased a Dramatic Season

When the ladies of New Jersey get together, there is always drama to be had, and it sounds like this new season won’t be any different. Not only has Aydin teased a “hard” season, but fellow “Housewife” Melissa Gorga weighed in on what fans can expect when the show returns to Bravo.

“It’s definitely crazy. There’s moments in there [where] I was like, ‘Wow, I thought we were way past that’ — especially when you think everyone’s happy now and in love bubbles,” Gorga told Page Six back in November 2021. The outlet explained that Gorga was referring to her sister-in-law’s new relationship; Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas got engaged in October 2021.

“Then you see things explode and you’re like, ‘Where did that come from?’ [It’s] very comparable to the beginning seasons that we’re all remembering,” Gorga teased.

READ NEXT: Teresa Giudice Ripped After Wearing Anti-Fur Statement Coat