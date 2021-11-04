Jennifer Aydin Reveals ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Will Be Delayed

Fans of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” are going to have to wait a bit longer for the new season to be released.

In an interview with popular Instagrammer “RHONJ Obsessed,” “Real Housewives” star Jennifer Aydin revealed that the release of Season 12 has been delayed. Fans can expect the show to premiere some time in February 2022. The show was originally going to air in late 2021 or early 2022, and has been pushed back at least a month.

“I don’t know about [the] trailer, but no airing til February,” Aydin said. “Listen, it takes a long time to edit all that footage,” Aydin explained.

Here’s what you need to know:

Aydin Said the Upcoming Season Is ‘So Real’ & Predicts the Show Will Be ‘a Hit’

Although the majority of filming for Season 12 of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” has wrapped, Aydin revealed that the cast is still filming their confessionals.

“You know, depending on how the story is going. It was so real this season…it [unintelligible] just thinking about it,” Aydin explained. She went on to tease that the new season is going to be one to watch.

“It’s going to be hard for a lot of us. The ones that endured, the ones that were perpetrated on. It’s going to be hard. But you know what? We’re going to have a hit show,” she said, adding, “I think the fans are going to go crazy.”

In a red carpet interview with The Knockturnal back in September, Aydin said that the upcoming season is “very, very bad.”

“It’s a very real season for everybody involved. There’s some un-kindling [of friendships] and then rekindling, yeah, it’s a lot. It’s going to be a hard season for me, but at the end of the day everything works out and we had a great season,” Aydin said in an extended version of the interview, posted by the RHONJ Obsessed Instagram account.

There Have Been Rumors That Aydin’s Days on the Show Are Numbered

Before Season 12 really got underway (as far as filming is concerned), there had been a lot of rumors about Aydin’s future on the show.

“The ladies of ‘RHONJ’ [started filming June 8, 2021] and a few of them are surprised that Jennifer Aydin was asked to return. After the reunion, Jackie, Margaret and Melissa were none too pleased to find that out, as they are not particularly friends with her right now. They are not looking forward to filming with her and haven’t seen or spoken to her since the reunion,” a source told Hollywood Life back in early July.

Beyond that, there had been a few parties, as evidenced by cast photos shared on social media, that Aydin didn’t attend for one reason or another, and that only helped fuel the rumors.

However, on October 20, 2021, Aydin took to Instagram to share a photo with fellow “Housewives” Melissa Gorga, Jackie Goldschneider, and Margaret Josephs, suggesting that the feuds from Season 11 were resolved in some way, shape or form. Of course, fans are hoping to see that drama play out when the show airs in February.

“Is Housewives in da House! Somebody say Ye-ah!!!’ And We had fun,” Aydin captioned the pic.

