Fans Call for Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star to Return After WWHL Appearance

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” has been slowly leaking casting news for the upcoming 16th season for weeks now, and fans have another request for Bravo’s higher-ups. Former RHOA cast member Claudia Jordan is currently appearing as a contestant on the premiere season of the reality competition show “Deal or No Deal Island”, and after a March 10 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” to promote the new series, fans flocked to the comment section to call for her return to the series as a full-time Housewife.

“Claudia Jordan initially joined RHOA as a friend, but quickly transitioned into a full-time housewife. After her epic battle with Nene, she had to play catch-up with filming full-time scenes. Claudia deserves a RHOA comeback,” one fan commented on the WWHL Instagram page below a March 10 post from Jordan’s visit.

“YALL NEVA SHOULD’VE LET CLAUDIA GO WITHOUT A SECOND SEASON! Especially after she tore Nene up!” another user added.

“CLAUDIA 🔥 ❤ she deserves a second chance,” a third fan wrote.

Claudia Jordan Reacts to Kandi Burruss’ Departure

During Jordan’s WWHL appearance, Andy Cohen asked her opinion on the RHOA exit of longtime cast member Kandi Burruss as well as friend-of-turned-Housewife Marlo Hampton, who both announced they would not be returning after season 15.

“I wasn’t as surprised about Marlo, because she was new to that, and I know it’s harder to stick. Kandi, I was definitely surprised. She’s been a staple of the show for so long, and I feel like the glue, so I was really shocked,” Jordan shared.

Jordan only lasted one season on the series herself, joining and exiting in season 7. During her time on the show, Jordan worked alongside Burruss, as well as other fan-favorite RHOA personalities NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Phaedra Parks, and Kenya Moore, with Porsha Williams serving as a friend of the Housewives that season.

Cohen went on to ask if Jordan receives a lot of questions about RHOA, to which the former “Deal or No Deal” model replied, “Every single week. Like, every week, and they think its me begging to come back (which I did a little bit tonight).”

Earlier in the episode, after Cohen asked Jordan for her takes on the current RHOA headlines, the former star said back to him, “If you’re going to make me be messy and get back in their business you’ve got to put me back on the show.”

Where Does Claudia Jordan Stand With Her RHOA Castmates?

Jordan’s stint on RHOA was notable for her willingness to say what was on her mind, both about and to her co-stars. In 2023, Jordan stopped by the Bravo Clubhouse for an episode of “Watch What Happens Live” to honor Captain Lee from “Below Deck”, as Jordan was one of the early “Below Deck” charter guests.

While in the WWHL audience, Cohen asked Jordan who, if any, of her RHOA co-stars she remained close with in the years since season 7 aired in 2015.

“I still speak to Cynthia [Bailey] all the time. Kenya [Moore]. Kandi [Burruss] sometimes. Demetria [McKinney] as well,” Jordan shared, despite having moved to Dallas in the years since her time on the show.

READ NEXT: Dorit Kemsley Marks Relationship Milestone With Husband PK