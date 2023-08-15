Antonia Gorga Celebrates 18th Birthday With 2 Parties

Antonia Gorga celebrated her 18th birthday in a big way.

In August 2023, the daughter of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Melissa and Joe Gorga was feted with an elegant luncheon and a pool party in honor of her milestone day. And while the Giudice side of the family did not appear to be present for the festivities amid an ongoing family feud, at least one of Antonia’s cousins gave her a birthday shoutout.

Here’s what you need to know:

Antonia Giudice Celebrated Her Birthday at a Mediterranean Restaurant & With a Backyard Pool Party With a Food Truck

Days before she’s set to start her freshman year of college at the University of Delaware, Antonia celebrated her birthday with family and close friends at Elia Mediterranean Restaurant in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Photos and videos posted to Instagram showed the eldest Gorga child wearing a pink dress as she posed by a hot pink tiered birthday cake that was tagged from JG Desserts in Toms River, New Jersey.

In another clip, family and friends sang “Happy Birthday” to Antonia as she got ready to blow out sparkler-style candles.

Antonia’s dad Joe Gorga shared photos rom the day and wrote. “Where did the time go😩 I can’t believe you are 18. 💖You have made me so proud. I love you so much.”

Melissa Gorga also posted a series of photos with a birthday message for her daughter.

“Simply can’t believe you’re 18,” she wrote. “ I’m gonna cry all day🥹 Watching you grow up has been such a blessing. You are my only baby girl and I will cherish you forever. Spread your wings and fly. In just a few weeks my house will never be the same. I’m so proud of you! Happy birthday my beautiful girl💞@antoniagorgaa.”

Other photos showed that the family also celebrated with a pool party at their Franklin Lakes, New Jersey home. The backyard bash featured a taco truck from Shrimpy’s Burrito Bar with a special menu in honor of Antonia’s birthday.

On August 12, the birthday girl also shared photos to her Instagram page, prompting at least one of her Giudice cousins to wish her a happy day. “Happy birthday beautiful,” wrote cousin Milania Giudice.

Some followers turned the comment section into a debate about the feuding families.

After one commenter noted that Antonia skipped Milania’s 16th birthday party, another defended her by saying she has been away at a cheer competition and would have been kicked off the team had she missed it.

The situation was addressed last season on RHONJ, with Teresa Giudice saying, “Milania was so hurt that Antonia didn’t go to her sweet 16,” and Melissa Gorga explaining why her daughter wasn’t there.

Antonia Gorga Received a Huge Birthday Gift for Her 17th Birthday

Antonia and her family did not share any photos of her 18th birthday gifts, although she was holding a gift bag in one of the photos. But it may be hard to top last year’s gift, anyway.

For her 17th birthday in 2022, Antonia’s wealthy parents gifted her a luxury Porsche. On Melissa’s “On Display” podcast, Joe told listeners, “I surprised her with a car. It was the best moment a dad could ever have. I mean the way she appreciated it, she cried.”

While Melissa admitted the car was “a little over-the-top,” she added that Antonia was deserving of “a very beautiful, high-end car” because she’s “a good kid and her daddy wanted to do it for her.”

Joe Gorga also alluded to his family feud with his only sibling Teresa by saying of Antonia, “She’s my girl in my life. You know I don’t have much family as you can tell. It’s pretty sad, so whatever I have I’m gonna cherish.”

