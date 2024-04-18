Bethenny Frankel Says Her Ex-Husband Previously Dated Another Reality Star

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel’s contentious divorce from ex-husband Jason Hoppy has been making headlines for over a decade after the pair first separated in 2012 and Frankel filed for divorce in 2013.

Now, Frankel is finally opening up to fans about the years-long legal process, which was finalized in 2021, in a new podcast called “Just B Divorced”.

In her first episode, which hit YouTube on April 15, Frankel is reliving the night she met Hoppy (whom she refers to as her “ex” on the show) while out at a party with some friends of NeNe Leakes (who Frankel claimed left the night out early to meet up with Andy Cohen, whom Frankel claims invited Leakes to Anderson Cooper’s house because she was his “favorite”).

As she continued on, Frankel shared that she was not the only reality star that Hoppy had been with.

Bethenny Frankel’s Ex Was With Somebody Else the Night They Met

Frankel said she met Hoppy at the New York City nightclub Tenjune, which he had gone to with a Sports Illustrated model friend who was a fan of hers.

“I ended up meeting him and, [this] could be perceived as a red flag or as something admirable but, […] that night I had a driver for the night and [Hoppy’s] car was downtown near the club but he pretended that it wasn’t so he could ride with me uptown. And then he asked the driver to take him back downtown to get his car so that he could go home. So it could either be endearing that he wanted to hang out with me, or a lie and that he really wanted to hang out with me because his friend knew who I was,” Frankel said of her and Hoppy’s first meeting.

Frankel went on to add, “He had already dated someone that his parents didn’t approve of but that was on another reality show.”

Frankel didn’t divulge the mystery woman’s identity or what show she was on, but noted that when she found this information out later in her and Hoppy’s relationship, it “presented as some version of a red flag to me.”

Why Did Bethenny Frankel Wait 10 Years to Open Up About Her Divorce?

In her introductory episode on April 13, Frankel explained why she waited so long to open up about her divorce, and why she chose to open up about it now in this new podcast.

“Have I ever really spoken about my divorce from my perspective and how it all went down? No. And there are many reasons for that. One was that I was on a gag order. I felt stifled by certain things that I had to sign at certain periods to get things done and to stop the bleeding. And I later felt fraudulent in not sharing certain experiences,” Frankel admitted, adding that she felt a responsibility to share her story.

Frankel also explained that she was worried about upsetting her daughter, Bryn, in any way by speaking publicly about the process of divorcing her father. She went on to clarify that ahead of this new podcast she has spoken with Bryn about divorce. “My daughter knows all about this and we talk about this a lot, and I’m not doing anything that is even remotely damaging to my daughter.”

