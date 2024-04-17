Andy Cohen Reacts to OG Housewife Admitting Bravo ‘Fired’ Her

While scores of cast members have been let go or left “The Real Housewives” franchise over the years, it’s not always the case that the ex-Housewives open up about how that decision was reached. While the most well-known case might be Dorinda Medley being put “on pause” from “The Real Housewives of New York City” after the network did not renew her contract for season 13, Robyn Dixon is the latest, revealing why she is leaving “Real Housewives of Potomac” after 8 seasons.

“The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. I will not sugar-coat the situation the situation and say, ‘Ooh I am walking away and this is a break’ or anything like this. This is a network decision,” Dixon said in the April 15 episode of her “Reasonably Shady” podcast, which she hosts with RHOP costar Gizelle Bryant.

In an April 15 clip from his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen shared his thoughts on Dixon’s departure and reacted to her candor on air.

Andy Cohen Laughed at Robyn Dixon’s Honesty

“Robyn Dixon is leaving ‘The [Real] Housewives of Potomac’. Yeah, she announced it this morning. She announced that she was let go, and I so respect Robyn for truth-bombing. Listen, anyone can say whatever they want when they leave ‘The Housewives’ and I just love it that that’s what she said,” Cohen shared on air.

He also opened up about the news that Dixon’s co-star Candiace Dillard Bassett was exiting the series. Dillard Bassett, in her announced to People, said that she had “decided to take a break” from the series.

“Candiace is also leaving the show, and I have to say both of them have contributed mightily to the show. Robyn Dixon, who has been there since day 1, and has opened up an unconventional family life but one that really works for her and is based on such a long history with she and Juan […] however many people want to question that relationship, what is clear is that they are actually family and will always be,” Cohen added before wishing both Dixon and Dillard Bassett the best.

“And I do hope to see both of them back on our Potomac screens in the future,” Cohen said, finishing with praise for Dillard Bassett’s single “Insecure” featuring Trina.

Candiace Dillard Bassett is Pregnant

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight shortly after the end of RHOP season 8, Dillard Bassett confirmed that she was pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Chris Bassett.

Per Dillard Bassett’s own estimate, she is around 13 weeks into her pregnancy, and with the interview coming out on April 15, this means that she was pregnant during the RHOP season 8 reunion, which was filmed around the beginning of March.

“I kind of woke up and realized that I was never going to be 100 percent ready,” Dillard Bassett said of her decision to finally try for a baby. “I just had to trust the process and trust my doctors and stop being afraid and just do it. So once we decided together that we were going to do that, together, it just was kind of all moving by faith from there.”

