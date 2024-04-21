Bravo Stars Rally Around ‘Real Housewives’ Veteran Following Traumatic Family Death

Bethenny Frankel is receiving support from Bravo stars following the death of her mother, Bernadette Birk.

On April 20, 2024, the former “The Real Housewives of New York City” star announced on Instagram that her mother died from lung cancer at age 73.

In her post, Frankel, 53, did not sugarcoat her difficult relationship with her mother, with whom she had a 12-year estrangement before reconciling in recent years. “She was complex, in pain, isolated, and had demons. She was the most stunning woman you have ever seen, who left her abusive home as quickly as I ran from mine,” Frankel wrote in the caption to a carousel of family photos.

The comment section to Frankel’s post received more than 200,000 likes and thousands of comments. In addition, “Real Housewives of New York” stars past and present offered support to Frankel.

Bethenny Frankel Received Support From the Bravo TV Family

In her heartbreaking post, Frankel shared that her mother suffered from a self-destructive lifestyle but still loved her despite her lack of parenting skills. The RHONY OG called her late mom “selfish in life, yet selfless in death” by making her last wishes simple and clear.

Frankel also shared that the death of her mother caused her to release past childhood trauma that she suffered. She ended her post with a goodbye to her mother and added, “You did the best you could and you are free and at peace.”

Bravo stars quickly offered their condolences to Frankel and her 13-year-old daughter, Bryn Hoppy.

“So sorry for your loss , so sorry for the pain your mother had within her and had it affected your relationship with her . 💔,”wrote Frankel’s former RHONY co-star Ramona Singer.

“I felt this🥹. What a beautiful message Bethenny, sending so much love and light,” wrote RHONY newcomer Sai DeSilva.

“Real Housewives of Miami” star Guerdy Abraira wrote, “Thanks for being candid and not sugar coating your relationship like many do. She seemed like a queen to me! My condolences.”

Stars from other Bravo shows also offered their condolences to the original RHONY star.

“What a powerful and beautiful message. I’m so sorry for your loss @bethennyfrankel ❤️‍🩹🫶🏻,’ wrote “Vanderpump Rules” alum Billie Lee.

“So beautifully written. So sorry for your loss,” wrote “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Danielle Cabral.

“I’m sorry Bethenny ❤️ Thinking of you and Bryn 🙏,” added Frankel’s longtime friend, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards.

“I’m sorry for your loss. This was beautifully written. Peace be with you ❤️,” wrote “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson.

“What a wonderfully written tribute to your mother,” wrote Dr. Tiffany Moon of “Real Housewives of Dallas.” “I’m sorry for your loss. Thank you for being so open about your complex relationship with your mother and I’m so glad you reconnected to her so she could have a relationship with Bryn. Sending you all love ❤️

“So beautifully expressed. I am so very sorry for your loss,” added fellow RHOD alum Stephanie Hollman.

Bethenny Frankel Cut Ties With Bravo in a Dramatic Way

Frankel appeared on 8 seasons of RHONY and two spinoffs before exiting the franchise for good in 2019. But she probably won’t be attending a BravoCon event in the future.

Over the past year, Frankel has made headlines for her “reality reckoning” campaign. According to Page Six, the Skinnygirl founder called for systematic changes at Bravo despite the fact that she cut ties with RHONY years ago. “It seemed fairly obvious to me,” Frankel told Vanity Fair in October of the need for a reality TV union. “Then I said, ‘How am I going to go further with this? I can’t just talk and not do something.’”

Frankel’s “takedown” of the genre that made her famous rubbed some Bravo stars the wrong way.

Her former co-star Luann de Lesseps even called her out during one of her cabaret shows. “Now, back to Bethenny. You know, listen, why bite the hand that feeds you?” de Lesseps said while performing at a New York City show in December 2023, according to Page Six.

But Frankel’s Bravo battle was put aside following her poignant tribute to her mother as so many stars from the network offered her support.

