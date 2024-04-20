Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Announces Devastating Loss in Lengthy Social Media Post

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel has shared that her mother, Bernadette Birk, has died.

On April 20, Frankel took to Instagram to reveal that her mother passed away after battling lung cancer. In the caption of the post, Frankel stated that her mother “was complex, in pain, isolated and had demons.”

“She was the most stunning woman you have ever seen, who left her abusive home as quickly as I ran from mine,” wrote Frankel. “She was brilliant, funny, cultured and wise — yet suffered a lifelong eating disorder, alcoholism, abuse, smoking, and self destruction. Despite not being equipped to be a mother, she loved me and I have beautiful memories of her.”

Frankel stated that while her late mother “taught [her] food, wit, culture and strength,” she had a difficult childhood. She stated, however, that she believed any hardships she endured “made [her] strong, tough, a survivor who is able to handle anything.”

Frankel also shared that she and Birk “reconnected so [her] daughter [Bryn] could know and love her.” According to the former Bravo star, her late mother “adored Bryn.”

“Goodbye mom, Bonnie, Bernadette. You did the best you could and you are free and at peace. I miss my mommy as a little girl and I am grateful for my daughter consistently pushing to meet her and myself for re opening old wounds for their relationship,” wrote Frankel.

She also encouraged her followers to “call, connect with, or hug someone you have a complicated relationship with today.”