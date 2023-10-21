Bethenny Frankel Sparks Strong Reactions Over Photo With Bravo Stars

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel hosted a star-studded dinner party at the Hotel Bel Air and posted a photo with the group on October 18.

The dinner party was a veritable who’s who of Bravolebrities as well as several other actresses and reality stars. “A dinner JUSTBcuz,” she captioned the photo. “Thanks for a beautiful night ladies…I’m still cleaning up all the spilled tea.🍵 Listen to @justbwithbethenny wherever you podcast!🎙️🎧 #justbwithbethenny #podcast #iheartradio #ladiesnight #hotelbelair.”

The photo showed that in attendance were NeNe Leakes, Larsa Pippen and Raquel Leviss, as well as Melissa Rivers and “Selling Sunset” star Amanza Smith. Elisa Donovan from “Clueless” and former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke were also present, as well as Tanya Rad, co-host of KIIS FM’s “On Air with Ryan Seacrest.”

In another surprise, former “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-stars and Jennie Garth and Tiffani Amber Thiessen were both at the dinner despite their past feud. Donovan commented on Frankel’s post to say she “loved it,” adding, “Thank you for a beautiful evening!”

Bethenny Frankel’s Photo Garnered Many Reactions From Fans Who Were Surprised at the Mixed Group

Bravo fans had mixed reactions to Frankel’s dinner party guest list and took to the comment section of her Instagram post to share their thoughts. Some thought Leviss did not belong in that group, with one person writing, “Not sure why you give Rachel a platform. She was a victim of Tom, BUT she was part of the crushing of Ariana. She’s not innocent.” Another person wrote, “So many icons. Yet ‘one of these things ….. One of these THINGS DOESN’T BELONG’ Rachel. Rachel doesn’t belong!!!!”

Others were simply surprised by the mix of people, with one person writing, “What a random group of people lol.” Someone else wrote, “What a crew.” One commenter shared, “Bizarre is an understatement.”

Quite a few people pointed out that Garth and Thiessen attending the same dinner was a big surprise given their past, with more than one person writing, “Jennie Garth and Tiffani Amber Thiessen were at the same dinner!?”

Jennie Garth & Tiffani Amber Have Had an Up & Down Relationship Over the Past Few Decades

Thiessen and Garth’s relationship started off on a bad foot as Thiessen shared in 2012. In an interview with Howard Stern, she said Garth and Tori Spelling “were not very nice to me when I came onto the show” in 1994. Garth made similar comments on the “90210MG” podcast, when she said she didn’t understand why Thiessen was joining the show. “I was probably not that open to the concept,” she admitted.

Their friendship took a turn for the better and grew to be friends. Thiessen stood next to Garth as a bridesmaid at her 2001 wedding to Peter Facinelli. However, things crumbled after that when Spelling split from her first husband Charlie Shanian due to Thiessen’s close friendship with Shanian. “We were close with Charlie,” she told Stern in 2012. “My best friend was Charlie’s roommate. It was hard. We had a falling out, and we grew apart.”

It seems there was a cooling off of the feud between the women in recent years, however, as Garth told Us Weekly in 2019 that she’d recently run into Thiessen and they “did some small talk and it was great.”

