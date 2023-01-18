‘Real Housewives’ Star Calls Out ‘Rude’ Craig Conover on Live TV

Brandi Glanville has a lot going on right now, as she’s appearing on Peacock’s new show “The Traitors” and she’s just been confirmed by Bravo as a cast member for the upcoming 4th season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

In light of this, Glanville appeared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” where she called out two Bravo stars for being rude to her at BravoCon 2022.

Cohen asked Glanville if anyone was rude to the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star at BravoCon, as she’d previously said that “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover was rude to her. “Yeah he was very, um, famous,” Glanville shared pointedly.

Cohen asked if there was anyone else and Glanville replied, “Honestly and this is why I’m going against Whitney [Rose], she was very rude to me… She thought I was flirting with her husband,” Brandi laughed. Cohen asked Glanville if she was actually flirting with Justin Rose and Glanville replied with a bit of shade, “I mean… are you joking?”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Brandi Glanville Previously Shared That She Avoided Madison LeCroy at BravoCon Because She Doesn’t Like Her

Glanville’s comments about her negative run-ins with Rose and Conover at BravoCon were not the first she made on the situation as she called both out while appearing on a December 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast.

At the time, she said that Conover was “not nice” to her at BravoCon and the “Southern Charm” star gave her the cold shoulder. She also said Rose was a “b****.”

Also in December 2022, Glanville spoke about her experiences at BravoCon with Austen Kroll when he appeared on her own podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.” She told Kroll that she didn’t have a great meeting with Conover and also revealed that she blew off Kroll’s ex, Madison LeCroy, twice.

She said, “I don’t f*** with her because I don’t f*** with people that cheat,” referencing what allegedly went down between LeCroy and Alex Rodriguez when he was engaged to Jennifer Lopez. Glanville said LeCroy approached her twice and she just walked away.

Brandi Glanville Also Spoke About Jen Shah’s Sentencing While Appearing on WWHL

Glanville’s visit to the WWHL set came with the usual pot-stirring that the former RHOBH star is known for, as she didn’t hold back on her thoughts about any subject. In addition to shading Rose and Conover, she also spoke about RHOSLC star Jen Shah’s sentencing and the family feud between sisters Kyle Richards, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton.

Glanville said she understood the “push and pull” of three siblings as she’s a middle child herself. She added that she loves all three women but the main issue is that there should only be “one star” and there are three.

Glanville, who appeared on WWHL along with “The Circle” host Michelle Buteau, also gave her thoughts on Shah’s 6.5-year prison sentence and said she thought Shah should “do more time.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’