Brandi Glanville Addresses Denise Richards Drama & Possible Return to RHOBH

Brandi Glanville and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave discussed the Glanville and Denise Richards drama this week and their possible return to RHOBH.

In the December 2 episode of her podcast with Tamra Judge, “Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge,” they were joined by Glanville and eventually began discussing the past drama with Richards. The hosts began by asking Glanville if she’d return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” with Denise Richards, before Mellencamp interjected, “I wanna make something really clear to everybody.”

She said she’d been receiving a lot of DMs about the subject and added, “When I talked about Denise and Brandi, none of it was slut-shaming or outing anybody or anything like that.” She said that Glanville had already outed Richards on season 10 of RHOBH when she claimed that she had had an affair with Richards earlier that year. Richards has staunchly denied the rumors and left the show following the season.

Mellencamp then shared that she regrets the delivery of her conversations with Richards “1 million percent.”

Teddi Mellencamp & Brandi Glanville Agreed That Denise Richards Changed After Her First Season

During this week’s podcast episode, Mellencamp shared that she doesn’t “have an actual problem with Denise” and that the two women had “a lot of fun” on the show when they were filming. “It wasn’t until she started to want to change who she was that I started having an issue with it,” Mellencamp explained, adding that she has a lot of issues herself but owns up to them.

Glanville told the co-hosts that they had the same agent at the time and her agent had always told her to drink less and stop swearing and things like that, so she was guessing that’s what happened with Richards too. “The first season she was fun and drunk and talking about d*** all the time,” she shared.

Mellencamp agreed that Richards was “fun” during their first season together, season 9, including on a trip to New York City, but that something changed afterward.

Brandi Glanville Said She Should Be Able to Return If Denise Richards Returns Too

Richards made some comments in the last year about being open to returning to RHOBH if she was asked, but Mellencamp said on the podcast if that’s the case to “bring it then.”

Glanville said she has nothing against Richards returning to RHOBH but that she has to “face the music” if she returns. She then said that she feels if Richards comes back then she should be given the chance as well, explaining that “it would be unfair to have her come back and be able to control the narrative.”

During a recent appearance on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show, Richards said she’d be open to returning to RHOBH, adding, “Never say never, you know,” People reported. She then clarified that since her exit from the hit Bravo show, she hadn’t been in contact with the network about returning.

