Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Says Noella Bergener’s Storyline ‘Seems Phony’

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville shared her opinion about several Bravo personalities during a December 2021 appearance on the “Two T’s In A Pod” podcast, hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge.

Brandi Glanville Spoke About Noella Bergener’s Storyline During Her ‘Two T’s In A Pod’ Podcast Appearance

During the “Two T’s In A Pod” interview, Arroyave brought up Noella Bergener, who joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during its sixteenth season. The former “RHOBH” star referenced that Bergener’s separation from her husband, James Bergener, was a prominent storyline in the show’s most recent episode, which premiered on December 22, 2021.

Judge then asked Glanville to comment on the matter. The 49-year-old referenced that in season 16, episode 4, Nicole James met an emotional Bergener at a restaurant the day after she was served divorce papers. Glanville shared she did not believe the scene was authentic.

“I just feel like it’s just too much, too soon, honestly. I think she’s beautiful and everything, but we just started the season, she’s already breaking down in a restaurant and refusing to get out of the restaurant and making a scene. I’m like it just seems phony. Too soon!” asserted Glanville.

Judge chimed in that Bergener has “wanted to be on the show for a very long time.” She noted that she had friendships with former “RHOC” stars Vicki Gunvalson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke before being cast. Arroyave then theorized that Bergener’s breakup occurred before filming for “RHOC” season 16.

“My gut is that as I’m watching, all of this has probably happened a long time ago and that she is doing everything she can to share everything with the viewers before it comes out,” stated the 40-year-old.

Judge then shared that she disagreed with her “Two T’s In A Pod” co-host.

“I think the split up happen right when they started filming. I heard that [James Bergener] did not want to film,” stated the mother-of-four.

She proceeded to ask Glanville if she “like[s] Bergener.”

“I don’t know yet. I think she’s doing a little bit too much too soon and it’s a lot,” replied the former “RHOBH” star.

Arroyave also inquired if Glanville “would hook up with [Bergener],” to which she responded, “She’s a very attractive person, but no, I would not.”

Shannon Beador Discussed Bergener During a December 2021 Interview

While speaking to Us Weekly in December 2021, Shannon Beador shared her thoughts about Bergener joining the “RHOC” cast. The Bravo star seemed to reference Bergener’s breakup and she shared that she was empathetic towards her.

“I bonded with Noella very quickly. She has a lot going on in her life right now and I want to be there for her because I have empathy for things that she is still going through,” said Beador.

During the Us Weekly interview, she also acknowledged that some new “Real Housewives” cast members feel pressure to captivate viewers.

“Yeah, I’m not going to lie, I mean I do, I do, I mean what is this – our sixteenth season for this show, not my sixteenth season, but you know, people watch these shows and they have for years so I think sometimes some girls think they need to make a name for themselves,” stated Beador.

When asked by Us Weekly correspondence, Christina Garibaldi, if “that happen[ed] this season with the newbies,” the “RHOC” star replied, “maybe with one.”

New episodes of “RHOC” premiere on Wednesdays on Bravo.

