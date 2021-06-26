Brandi Redmond’s Husband’s Alleged Mistress Breaks Silence: Report

“The Real Housewives of Dallas” star Brandi Redmond has had more than a challenging year. While the RHOD season was airing, a video surfaced of what appeared to be her husband, Bryan Redmond, wrapping his arms around another woman and kissing her.

Screenshot from Bravo & Cocktails pic.twitter.com/51BtloDngL — Caroline Blair (@carolinee_blair) June 26, 2021

The Bravo fan Instagram account @BravoAndCocktails initially posted the video that then got re-posted by multiple accounts. The Instagram account noted in its Stories that the video was taken in a Las Vegas club in 2018. Redmond has since confirmed that it was her hubby.

Three months later, the “mystery woman” has come forward to share more details. “It’s kind of a wild story but, it’s me,” the woman wrote in a DM to @BravoandCocktails on Instagram on June 23. “I had to make a fake account. Just because I’m still unsure I want to say anything but I just found this video on Tuesday. So the fact it’s been out this long and no one’s figured out who that woman is, is kinda crazy to me.”

The Bravo fan account then asked what the encounter was, to which she replied, “It was a hookup.” She then claimed that it was a, “one night thing,” and the two, “texted a little bit but nothing more came out of it.” @BravoandCocktails ended the conversation by asking if she knew who Bryan Redmond was to which she replied she’s, “never watched” the show.

She claimed, “I honestly have never watched the show. He was talking to one of my friends about his son he just adopted being in People magazine, and then told her about his wife being on Housewives. And his business. Literally no idea about anything once he started talking to me other than seeing pictures of his kids he showed me.”

Brandi Redmond Broke Her Silence on the Video

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMffVvbAA8vwpooLH9RDzTvwC05JQJobYGzawU0/

Redmond addressed the video during the RHOD reunion earlier this year in May. “A video was making its rounds about your husband Bryan at a club with another woman,” Cohen asked her.

The mom of four then confirmed that the video was indeed of her husband. “I’m disappointed,” she told Cohen. “I’m aware of when that happened — it was in Las Vegas during a dual bachelor-bachelorette party for my sister and brother-in-law.” She then began crying and said, “It was 2018. But, yeah, extremely disappointed.”

At the time, she said that they were in a better place since the video surfaced. “I will tell you that, you know, this was the craziest year and my darkest hour,” she said. “That man was there for me and is there for me, so I feel like I would be really a piece of shit if I didn’t be there for him, because he’s hurting too right now.” Redmond faced backlash after a racist video of her resurfaced, and she checked herself into a wellness center after facing mental health struggles.

The Redmonds have been a staple on RHOD since the first season. Brandi and Bryan Redmond met in high school and eventually got married in 2003. The couple shares four kids together: 11-year-old Brinkley, 9-year-old Brooklyn, 2-year-old Bruin and 5-month-old Brilynn.

Redmond’s BFF Stephanie Hollman Commented on the Video

RHOD cast member Stephanie Hollman and Redmond have been best friends for years. The families themselves are also extremely close. Hollman appeared on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” in late April after the video surfaced and a fan asked her about it.

“She had a new baby at the time so for me it was more about just her,” Hollman told Cohen when he asked her about it. “I wanted to make sure she was good.”

Cohen then chimed in asking if it was, “awkward” for her and her husband Travis Hollman, since the couples are “great friends.” Hollman nodded her head and said “yes.” She added, “I mean more than anything it’s just I knew that she was hurting, and I was in Aspen at the time, and I never want to speak on her behalf…but it was hard, because I love her, I love Bryan, but nobody deserves that and she’s a lovely person, and I just want her to be okay.”

READ NEXT: Vicki Gunvalson Disses Andy Cohen