Brynn Whitfield Shares Her Opinion on Who Is ‘the Phoniest’ RHONY Star

“Real Housewives of New York City” stars Brynn Whitfield, Sai De Silva, and Ubah Hassan appeared together for an August 2023 interview with ELLE. During the interview, the co-stars were asked who “is the phoniest” member of the season 14 cast. Whitfield replied that she believed she and her co-star, Jessel Taank, were the most phony out of the cast.

“I feel like the — not phoniest in, like, a mean way — unintentionally, but maybe Jessel, because she’s so, like, focused on being a publicist, you know, and then I think sometimes I’m a little phony,” said the 36-year-old.

When Whitfield reiterated, “I think between me and Jessel,” De Silva replied, “I agree.”

Sai De Silva & Brynn Whitfield Discussed Their Friendship

De Silva and Whitfield started RHONY season 14 as close friends. However, Whitfield revealed that their friendship had a few bumps during the production of season 14. While speaking to Extra in July 2023, the 36-year-old suggested she and De Silva got into an argument during her 36th birthday. Whitfield said that the social media influencer “told [her] to go f*** [herself]” during an event in celebration of her birthday.

“I have never been told to f*** off on my birthday,” said Whitfield.

She also stated that while their relationship has been strained, they are attempting to reconnect.

“Sai and I have always been really close, I think after that it’s been a little different, but I think, hopefully, we’re working back in the right direction,” stated Whitfield.

In a July 2023 interview on the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, De Silva shared that she was surprised by some of Whitfield’s actions during the show’s 14th season.

“Brynn shocked me the most [out of the RHONY cast] … She just — Brynn and we’re close, but just getting to know her a little bit more, she’s a little bit — she’s a fun time, she’s a little bit crazy,” stated the mother of two.

Jenna Lyons & Erin Lichy Shared They Have Had Issues With Brynn Whitfield

RHONY star Jenna Lyons revealed she had some issues with Whitfield during the Bravo franchise’s 14th season. In a July 2023 Extra interview, she stated, “Brynn and I had a couple moments.”

“There was definitely a few moments where I was like ‘hmmm,’” said the 55-year-old.

The fashion designer went on to say that she found out that she is “more sensitive than [she] realize[d]” while filming RHONY season 14. She also suggested that she has not previously been a part of a large friend group.

“I have always been in a situation where, like, my big groups of girls were women who worked for me, like, I paid them. I don’t pay [the RHONY cast], they don’t care, they don’t have to be nice to me, so it’s a totally different dynamic,” said Lyons with a laugh.

Erin Lichy also gave an update on where she stands with Whitfield after filming season 14. While speaking to “New York Live” in August 2023, she shared that when she initially met Whitfield, she believed they were “going to be friends.”

“She’s fun, like we laugh a lot together,” said Lichy. “So I thought we were going to be great, but then, you know, things come out, and behavior sort of changes your opinion.”

She noted, however, that she “still love[s]” Whitfield.

“It’s kind of like this sisterly love-hate situation that we’ve got going on,” said Lichy.