Real Housewives Star Reveals Why She Really Rejected Bravo Bad Boy

Brynn Whitfield set the record straight on her status with “Southern Charm” veteran Shep Rose.

In March 2024, the “Real Housewives of New York City” star opened up on her Amazon Livestream to reveal why her flirty attraction to the South Carolina native fell flat after she spent time with him at BravoCon.

“So, here’s the thing with Shep,” Whitfield explained. “When I was on ‘Watch What Happens Live’, and I said like, ‘Oh, I think he’s super cute,’ […] he’s cute, he’s handsome, he’s tall, and comes from a good family. So it’s like, okay, I thought he was cute, so I tell this to Andy. And when I said this on ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ everyone, like, took off.”

“So fast forward,” she continued. “We’re at BravoCon, and then I think he kind of thought it was like turning into a real thing, and like, self-admittedly, he admitted he was just super drunk. […] As the night went on, we were in a sprinter van with like so many other Housewives and Bravo people, and he was just like, 17 sheets – gone. I’m okay with a little ‘loosie-goosieness’, but that was like, next level.”

Whitfield added that she hasn’t heard from Rose since the November 2023 fan fest in Las Vegas. “Here’s the thing, I would hang out with him, though,” she said.

Brynn Whitfield Previously Revealed She Exchanged Messages With Shep Rose

Whitfield, 36, previously admitted to having a crush on Rose, 44. In July 2023, she told Hollywood Life, “I think Shep’s a cutie.” She also asked Bravo host Andy Cohen about him.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” Whitfield told Cohen, “I think Shep’s cute.” When she asked Cohen what Rose is like in real life, Cohen said he’s “exactly as he appears.”

“Perfect,” Whitfield replied. “It takes one commitment-phobe to know another.”

During a subsequent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Whitfield admitted she had “a little crushy crush” on Rose. She also dished that the “Southern Charm” star slid into her DMs. “He’s very sweet, he’s very smart,” she said, “Very sweet and it’s all PG. It’s all about philosophy and dogs, our favorite subjects.”

But once the two stars met in person at BravoCon, Whitfield friend-zoned her crush. Cohen addressed the situation on his Sirius XM show “Andy Cohen Live,” where he shared that Whitfield and Rose grabbed a drink together on the second night of the Las Vegas fan convention.

“Brynn I think had her eye on Shep and I don’t think that wound up [happening]…” Cohen said, per BravoTV.com. “I think she was like, ‘This is not, this is not gonna happen…So that didn’t happen.”

During a Day 3 panel at BravoCon, Rose noted that when Cohen asked Whitfield if she was “still feeling it” toward him, she replied, “Eh.”

Shep Rose Opened Up About His BravoCon Drinking During the ‘Southern Charm’ Reunion

Rose addressed his BravoCon binge-drinking during the “Southern Charm” season 9 reunion, which was taped in early December 2023. “I was out of control, drunk in Las Vegas,” he admitted. “It scared the [expletive] out of me was blacked out. I can’t even tell you what happened [at BravoCon].”

He also shared that he was at a “crossroads” with his hard-partying lifestyle. “My body and my mind are telling me, ‘No, no no sir.’ I can’t do it anymore the way that I used to,” he said.

Rose revealed that he decided to give up hard liquor following BravoCon. “I don’t drink shots. I just drink beer,” he said.

