Camille Grammer Cuts Ex-Husband Kelsey Out of Emmy Red Carpet Photos

Camille Grammer took fans on a walk down memory lane in honor of the Emmy Awards. On January 15, 2024, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star celebrated the 75th Emmy Awards show by posting a series of throwback photos from her many appearances at television the awards ceremony.

But something was missing from the photos: Her ex-husband, “Frasier” actor Kelsey Grammer. It turns out, Camille made good work of her photo editing tools as she looked back at some of her greatest fashion moments.

Camille Grammer Posted Photos of Her Favorite Red Carpet Looks But Cut Kelsey Out

On the night of the 75th Ammy Awards, Camille Grammer shared a collage of four outfits she wore to past ceremonies, including a sequined Badgley Mischka gown and a pale silver-blue satin dress. “Emmy looks from the late 90’s to the early 2000’s. 😀😁😆,” Camille captioned the post, which can be seen here.

But Camille’s mad photo editing skills were also in full use. All of the photos had her date—her ex-husband Kelsey – carefully cropped out. Kelsey’s lip, but not his full face, could be seen in one of the pics as the two leaned in for a kiss, and in another, the side of his head was barely shown.

Fans reacted in the comment section to dub Camille “the better-looking half ” of the duo.

“Cut him out 😂,” one fan wrote.

“Well one of the people in these pics is stunning! 😍😍. Glad you cropped them! 😂😂😂. I’m being bad…. 😂😂😂. #sorrynotsorry,” another chimed in.

When another fan wrote, “It’s the crop for me. Stunning gorgeous classy love it,” Camille replied with a crying-laughing emoji: “😂.”

Others said Camille, 55, hasn’t aged at all since the photos were taken. “Still beautiful. I don’t know if this was last week or 15 years ago,” one fan wrote.

Camille and Kelsey were married for 13 years and share two now-grown children, Mason and Jude. Their nasty 2011 split, from which Camille was ultimately awarded a $30 million divorce payout, played out in the early seasons of RHOBH. Camille once told People magazine her kids were forbidden to say her name in their father’s house following the divorce.

Kelsey Grammer Hit the Red Carpet with His 4th Wife, Kayte Walsh

The same year he divorced Camille, Kelsey married former flight attendant Kayte Walsh. Kelsey’s fourth wife was by his side on the 75th Emmy Awards red carpet. Walsh, 45, wore a pink gown while her 68-year-old husband rocked a dark suit for the ceremony.

Kelsey also took part in a “Cheers” reunion at the 75th Emmys. The actor appeared amid a recreation of the iconic bar set along with his former co-stars Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger, and George Wendt. “Cheers” ran for 11 seasons from 1982-1993 on NBC and spawned Kelsey’s eventual spinoff, “Frasier.”

At the Emmy Awards ceremony more than 25 years earlier, Kelsey gave his then-wife Camille a shout-out when he won the 1998 Emmy Award for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. In his speech, he thanked Camille for giving him something he never had before—“someone who cared about me.”

Following her split from the “Cheers” alum, Camille married attorney David C. Meyer in 2018.

