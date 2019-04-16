Camille Grammer’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer Meyer, who was married to actor Kelsey Grammer from 1997 to 2011, has worked as a dancer, actress, and producer before joining Bravo’s popular reality series. Currently, married to attorney David C. Meyer, according to The Richest, she has an estimated net worth of $50 million.

The 50-year-old originally from Newport, California has two children from her marriage to Grammer, daughter Mason Olivia and son Jude Gordon, and she received a bulk of her current income from the hefty divorce settlement. She’s also now stepmother to Meyer’s two sons from his previous marriage. Camille was living in in her $3.2 million dollar Malibu home before it tragically burned down in the Woolsey fires.

Camille worked as a dancer and model before she married Kelsey, and together she worked for their production company, Grammnet Productions. Now, Camille makes six-figures as a guest on RHOBH, is a brand ambassador for FabFitFun, and Teami Blends.

Here’s what you need to Camille Grammer’s net worth:

1. Her 6,000 Square-Foot Malibu Home Burned Down in the Woolsey Fires

Camille’s $3.2 million Malibu home tragically burned down in the LA wildfires back in November, and she has since relocated to a 1,200-square-foot double wide trailer home, also located in Malibu. While she originally purchased the trailer years ago for her parents, it’s now home to her, along with husband. Camille’s son Jude currently lives with his father, Camille’s ex-husband, Kelsey Grammer.

“There are times I lamented about it,” Camille told People. “I miss my home, and having my bed to go back to. It was my safe haven and there was so much emotional value and memories connected to it. There are days that I think that I have certain things, sunglasses or clothes or notebooks or pictures. Then I realize, oh that doesn’t exist anymore. The comfort of walking in and having a home, that’s gone.”

However, Camille is grateful that the entire family made it out alive, and is aware that most of possessions can be replaced. “We can rebuild,” she said.

And we can start anew. But people can’t be replaced.”

2. ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Salary is Likely Six Figures

Camille was one of the OG housewives when the Beverly Hills franchise launched in 2010, but after Season 2, she chose to only appear as a guest moving forward. However, the current stars of Season 9 of the Bravo series are all making six figures a season. New cast member Denise Richards was given a record high $1 million to join series, while Lisa Vanderpump also rakes in a paycheck from her successful spin-off series.

While Camille’s salary has never been made public information, guest stars on the popular franchise are paid handsomely. Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s guest star Marlo Hampton is paid higher than a few of the series regulars, and receives $275,000 to appear in Season 11.

3. Camille Received $30 Million in the Divorce Settlement

After 13 years of marriage, Camille separated from Kelsey Grammer in 2010. While the divorce was finalized in 2011, a settlement wasn’t reached until 2012, in which she was awarded half his assets, a $30 million payout from the former Frasier star.

Camille left Kelsey after he had an affair and fell in love with a flight attendant 25 years his junior, Kayte Walsh, with whom he’s now married and shares three children. He also has two adult children, Spencer, 35, and Greer, 27, from previous relationships. Camille and Kelsey no longer speak to one another.

4. Camille Got Married in Hawaii and Owns a Home on the Big Island

“Hawaii is my special place,” Camille said. “I have so much respect for the Hawaiian culture. It’s all about ohana, family, love, respect for the land and respect for each other” — which is why she chose the Big Island as the location for her big day.Held at a private beach club in Hawaii, Camille married husband David C. Meyers in what she calls her “fairy tale” wedding on October 20. There were 85 invited guests includes Housewives cast mates Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp.

Dinner after the beach side ceremony was Hawaiian themed, offering guests filet, local fish wrapped in banana leaves, poi and taro chips. “We wanted everything to be really authentic,” said Grammer. After dining, fire dancers performed for the wedding party. “There was eating, drinking and dancing. Kyle [Richards] and I were cutting a rug!”

5. She Makes Residuals from Her Career as an Actress

Before Camille met Kelsey, she worked as a dancer on Club MTV, and was a Playboy model. According to her IMDB, she was featured in Howard Stern’s biopic film, Private Parts, guest starred on Frasier as Eve, played herself in an episode on 90210, and the sitcom $#*! My Dad Says.

