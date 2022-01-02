Carole Radziwill Slammed for Promoting Vibrator on Instagram

She’s startin’.

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Carole Radziwill is being slammed for promoting a vibrator on her Instagram page. On the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit page, fans came after the star for the January 1 Instagram post, as some viewers expressed that Radziwill had always acted “above” doing social media ads and product promotion.

“Carole was always too cool for school with her princess/Kennedy connections,” one Redditor wrote in the thread. “Now she’s hawking vibrators. It’s the hypocrisy for me. I don’t care how anyone makes an honest living. But girl, you spent YEARS pretending you were better than this.”

“This actually surprises me,” another user wrote. “Carole, who I liked until her last season, seemed to think she was so ‘above’ all the other housewives promoting their products. Now, here she is doing some that seems pretty low-budget/kind of skeevy. Ultimately, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with making money promoting products…… nor do I think there should be a huge stigma around sex toys. I think it’s ultimately Carole’s hypocrisy that is so cringey.”

Another Redditor chimed in, “She must want that influencer money if she is selling clitoral vibrators. I mean we gotta do what we gotta do but just seems lame.” Another agreed, writing, “I’m surprised. Out of all the housewives she was one of the last ones I think would promote sex toys.”

Radziwill was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons 5-10.

Other Bravo Stars Have Also Promoted Similar Products on Their Instagram Pages

Radziwill is not the only Bravo star who has taken to promoting vibrators and other sex toys on their social media pages. On December 13, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent even threw some shade at her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett, by promoting a vibrator from the brand Bellesa. Kent and Emmett split in October 2021 after it was revealed that he had been cheating on her.

“‘Tis the season for a little extra self-care!” Kent wrote in the caption at the time. “I’m giving away *thousands* of free vibrators and goodies to celebrate the holidays! It’s the best sexy time I’ve had in five years and eight months 😏🥳”

Katie Maloney, also of “Vanderpump Rules,” posted an advertisement for the same toy company as Kent on December 9, as did Scheana Shay on November 24.

Viewers Shouldn’t Expect to See Radziwill Back on Bravo Anytime Soon

Even though Radziwill might be active on social media, it doesn’t seem like she has any plans to return to “The Real Housewives of New York.” During a January 2020 interview with HollywoodLife, Radziwill admitted that she has no desire to return to the franchise.

“No, I would not return,” Radziwill confirmed to HollywoodLife at the time. “There’s women on the show that I still have a genuine connection with, who I respect, and admire, but I would not go back on the show. It’s not something that I would ever consider doing again, because it just feels like there’s really not more to explore there for me.”

