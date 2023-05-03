Caroline Manzo Comments on Rumors About Melissa Gorga’s RHONJ Future

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Caroline Manzo weighed in on rumors her former co-star Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga may not remain on the cast after the show’s thirteenth season. While recording the May 1 episode of the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, Manzo shared that she does not think any casting decisions for season 14 have been made. She explained that she believes Bravo executives will wait until the entirety of RHONJ season 13 airs to gauge fan reactions.

“Listen, you are not going to know what’s happen until the last — it’s a Hail Mary pass, you don’t know what is going to happen until this show airs,” said Manzo. “And how it’s received and what the people at Bravo are thinking when they sit around their table and discuss things. There are so many moving parts to this.”

The “Manzo’d with Children” star went on to say that since fans have not seen the season 13 reunion, “so much more can happen.”

“It’s a fool’s game to suggest that at this point,” said the former RHONJ star.

Melissa Gorga Reacted to Theories She Will Not Come Back to ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’

Melissa reacted to the theories that she may not be invited to star on RHONJ season 14 in an April 2023 U.S. Sun interview. She shared that she is unaware of whether her contract will be renewed, stating, “I do not know what Bravo’s going to decide. I have no idea.”

The publication reported that Bravo producer Andy Cohen revealed that Melissa and her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, did not hold back when interacting with each other during the season 13 reunion, filmed on April 20, in an April 2023 “Radio Andy” episode. As fans are aware, the “Skinny Italian” author and Melissa have had a falling out, which worsened after the latter and Joe decided to not attend Giudice and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ August 2022 wedding.

“I’ve got to tell you, the level, I won’t even say vitriol, I will just say hate between Teresa and Melissa, it’s — I mean, the gloves are off,” shared Cohen. “I’ve never seen anything like it. And the way the two of them were going back and forth, it was that thing of neither wanted the other to have the last word in any petty fight.”

Melissa Gorga Revealed She Wanted ‘to Be Very Prepared’ for the Season 13 Reunion

During an April 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Melissa shared that she was getting ready for the season 13 reunion special. She suggested that she wanted to be able to refute claims made by Giudice.

“I want to be very prepared, I want to have my receipts this time, because I haven’t felt like I need to have receipts in a very long time but I feel like there’s a lot of accusations that aren’t true,” said the 44-year-old.

The mother of three also reacted to Giudice’s claim she had “daddy issues” following the death of her father, Anthony John Marco, when she was 16 years old in season 13, episode 8. Melissa shared she took issue with the comment because she “like[s] to be the only one who says [she has] daddy issues.” The reality television star also noted she believes Giudice would have been incensed if she said a similar remark.

“God forbid, if I ever said something like that when she lost someone when she was almost 50, it would be like h*** froze over, but I was a 16-year-old girl,” said Melissa.

The RHONJ personality also revealed that she feels relieved now that she is estranged from Giudice.

“All I wanted to do was please and be accepted by the family,” explained Melissa. “And I could never understand why I wasn’t.”