Fans Think Andy Cohen Hinted Gorgas Are ‘Done’ on RHONJ

Andy Cohen said he noticed a change in Melissa Gorga amid her estrangement from her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, but his use of the word “done” when speaking about their relationship sparked a big reaction out of her husband, Joe Gorga.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star was a guest on the April 11, 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” when Cohen noted the change in the couple since severing their relationship with Giudice – and Joe Gorga chimed in from the audience.

On the “Watch What Happens Live Aftershow,” Cohen addressed the ongoing rift between the Giudice and the Gorgas.

“I’ll say this, and it seemed clear since BravoCon and before and since you stopped filming this season. I mean what is clear is that you’re kind of done with each other in a way,” Cohen said to Melissa Gorga.

Melissa admitted that it is a relief to no longer worry about being accepted into her husband’s family, but when Cohen questioned how “deep” he should go with his questions during the upcoming reunion, Joe Gorga became agitated.

“I’m trying to figure out how deep we go [at the reunion] because it seems done,” Cohen said of the family feud.

“I mean no, we’re not done…We’re not done,” Joe responded from the audience. ”Who’s done?”

“I mean you all seem complete in your resolution to let’s move on from each other,” Cohen explained. “In other words, I don’t feel that I’m gonna get any kind of resolution out of the reunion.”

“We’re not complete, it’s family,” Joe said. “It’s never done, it’s never done. It’s family. Bro, what do you walk away from family? Come on what’s the matter with… are we animals?”

Fans Think Andy Cohen Was Hinting That the Gorgas May Not Be Asked Back for RHONJ Season 14 if They Are Still Estranged From Teresa Giudice

Much of the Gorgas’ RHONJ storyline has revolved around their feud with Giudice. The RHONJ OG has also long complained that her brother and his wife joined the Bravo reality show behind her back. Some fans think if they don’t have a relationship with Giudice, the Gorgas have no reason to be on the show.

With the reunion taping looming, Cohen’s prediction that nothing will be resolved puts the family in a difficult position. If they don’t make amends, Giudice and Melissa Gorga likely won’t be able to film together next season. Fans think that’s why Joe Gorga has such a big reaction from the WWHL audience.

“Omg Joe’s reaction when Andy said ‘WERE DONE’. They almost had a heart attack thinking about being off the show. They are so thirsty its insane,” one commenter wrote on YouTube.

“Joe realizes that they made a mistake to fight with Teresa n not show up to the wedding that’s why all of a sudden he’s not done n they r family,” another wrote. “ When they weren’t speaking for years before they got in the show. Teresa is the reason they had all those many seasons.”

“Anyone else feel like Andy was planting the seeds of The Gorgas getting possibly fired? He kept saying that they seem happy they are done with Teresa and Joe quickly said ‘We’re not done’ lol Times up!” another wrote.

“I think everyone is done but it seems joe is not and wants back,” another fan added. “Teresa already [said] she is done …I think Melissa and joe know their time is up.”

Melissa Gorga Said She Will Leave RHONJ “When The Time is Right”

While nothing has been announced regarding a 14th season of RHONJ, the Gorgas have already stated that they have no plans to go anywhere. In a February 2023 interview with People, Melissa Gorga said she will exit the show “when the time is right” for her.

“I think we’ll know when the time is right and it’s just not working anymore,” she said. “For right now, I love Bravo. I love being a part of the show…but when the time is right, I will walk and I will take it as a wonderful memory.”

“I’ll know when it’s time,” she added. “But I’m not going anywhere as of now. You’re going to have me for a minute.”

Co-star Jennifer Aydin, who is close friends with Giudice, said it will be up to Bravo. “If they want them not back or not back, whatever Bravo wants, Bravo gets,” she told The Sun. “I think right now it’s too premature to assume anything.”

