Countess Luann Announces New Music

Former “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Luann de Lesseps has announced a new release. The cabaret singer shared the news in a March 21 Instagram post while promoting some of the upcoming tour dates for her “Marry F Kill” cabaret show. The single is aptly titled “Marry F Kill”.

“My new single #MarryFKill drops TONIGHT on all streaming platforms! Just in time for my show at @thewiltern tomorrow night 😉 Get your tickets at countessluann.com before they’re all gone 🎟️ 🪩 😘,” de Lesseps wrote in her post’s caption.

“Marry F Kill” is available now on Apple Music, although it is not yet on Spotify at the time of publishing.

Fans React to Countess Luann’s New Single

De Lesseps added a snippet of her new single to play over her announcement post, and fans took to her comment section to react to the new music, her first release since 2021’s “What Do I Want For Christmas?” which includes vocal cameos from the rest of her RHONY season 13 co-stars.

“OMGGGGG! I need to learn all the words before I see you tomorrow at the Wiltern mama 😍 😍 💗 💗,” one fan wrote.

“❤️ ❤️ ❤️ Love you so much, congrats on the single 🔥 🔥 🔥,” another fan added.

“I’m so proud of you!!! You’ve come such a long way, Countess!!! 👏 👏 👏” a third user commented.

“Agh now you’ve given me another road trip song to share with my nearest and dearest,” another user shared.

De Lesseps appeared on the March 21 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast to talk about her new music and cabaret show of the same name and shared the origins behind the show’s conception. “Super excited, you know ‘Marry F Kill’ came about through my fans. Because whenever I do a show I do a Q & A with the audience, and I always get asked, ‘Marry F Kill, Countess, who would you Marry, who would you F, and who would you Kill?’ Now, we’re not killing anybody we’re just getting rid of a person.”

De Lesseps also explained what cabaret is to host Nick Viall, saying, “It’s a personal story really, cabaret. It’s ‘Why did I pick that song?’ and ‘What is the story that led me to that song?’ and that’s how I build the show. First it’s the song, then it’s the story, then it’s the dress from Jovani. Which dress am I going to wear to really compliment what that song is about?”

Luann de Lesseps Threw Shade at Bethenny Frankel

De Lesseps answered a “Marry F Kill” of her own during a February 28 interview with Derek Zagami, which was posted to Instagram. Zagami asked de Lesseps which of her former RHONY co-stars — Jill Zarin, Sonja Morgan, and Bethenny Frankel — she would Marry, F, or Kill, and de Lesseps was quick with her response.

“Oh that’s easy,” the Countess replied. “Well, you know Sonja’s been trying to F me for years so I’m going to have to f*** Sonja. And I’m going to marry Jill Zarin because she’s so nice and she got me on the ‘Housewives’, and she’s got a lot of money now. So I’m going to marry Jill, and I’m definitely going to kill Bethenny.”

