Sutton Stracke Has Strange Reaction to Crystal Kung Minkoff’s Surprise Family News

Sutton Stracke had an unusual response to Crystal Kung Minkoff’s latest family news.

On March 14, 2024, Minkoff shared the surprise news that her brother, pop star Jeffrey Kung, got engaged to Eunice Jaymie Tan. The news came just a few months after fans learned he’d ended a previous engagement.

And while hundreds of followers offered congratulatory messages, Minkoff’s friend and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Stracke posted a seemingly backhanded comment that had fans questioning her intentions.

Sutton Stracke Said Jeff Kung Knows How She Feels About the News

Minkoff reshared a photo of her brother down on one knee as he proposed to Tan outside of the Siam Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand. “Congratulations to my brother @jeffreypkung and my future sister-in-law @eunicejaymie on your engagement!” she captioned the post. “I am overjoyed you have found each other! 💕💎🎊.”

Stracke was one of the first to comment. “We know how I feel about this @jeffreypkung 😹. But best wishes to you both. How wonderful for you both!!!💗💗💗,” Stracke wrote.

Some fans were confused by Stracke’s reaction.

“This feels like … not a nice comment??” one follower noted.

“Maybe she meant she ‘has a crush’ on Crystals brother and is ‘sad’ he’s off the market, but just in a playing around kind of way,” another suggested.

Minkoff replied to that comment with a “bullseye” emoji.

Stracke chimed back in. “I love him as a bro! So happy for them!!!” she wrote.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Said She Supported Her Brother’s New Relationship

Minkoff is extremely close with her brother. The Chinese pop sensation appeared in multiple episodes of RHOBH, including the most recent season 13 in which he told his sister her “job” of worrying about him was done.

Kung was previously engaged to Vivi Tam. In January 2023, Minkoff even posted a photo with her brother’s then-fiancée with the caption, “Showering my brother, Jeff and his future 👰🏻 Vivi with a lifetime of love and happiness ❤️❤️❤️.”

According to BravoTV.com, Kung ended his engagement to Tam when he left China to return to Los Angeles during the COVID pandemic in 2020—at his sister’s urging. The situation caused a rift between the siblings. But in a season 13 RHOBH episode, Minkoff said her brother did find love again. “Jeff is with someone else now that he adores,” she told Dorit Kemsley. She noted that she planned to stay out of his relationship.

In March 2024, Kung and his new fiancée shared a joint Instagram post to announce their engagement.

“The first time we spoke, I knew it was special. The first time we met, I knew I would stop at nothing to make her my wife,” the singer wrote. He added, “As you many of you know, for me, this time was very different and sometimes out of character. So fast. So public. So in love. The universe works in mysterious ways. A stranger online who lived on the opposite side of the earth completely changed my life and made me believe in love again.”

