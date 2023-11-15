Crystal Kung Minkoff Called ‘Rude’ By ‘Southern Charm’ Star

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star clapped back after being called “rude” — for calling other Bravo stars rude.

Days after BravoCon 2023 played out in Las Vegas, “Southern Charm” star Olivia Flowers posted a comment to an E! News interview in which Crystal Kung Minkoff said there were a lot of rude Real Housewives stars at the fan fest.

Fowes, who joined “Southern Charm” in 2022, did not hold back on her opinion of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.

“I thought she was rude,” Flowers wrote of Minkoff.

Soon after, Minkoff shaded the “Southern Charm” star by pretending not to know who she is. “Who?! 🤔” Minkoff wrote in the comment section to the @byewigehellodrama fan account.

Minkoff appears to have now deleted the comment about Flowers.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Said There Were ‘So Many’ Rude Stars at BravoCon

Following BravoCon 2023, held at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Minkoff revealed she encountered some rude stars at the three-day fan fest, although she did not name Flowers or anyone else from the “Southern Charm” cast. In a November 2023 interview with E!, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was asked point blank if any stars were unfriendly to her at BravoCon.

“There were so many,” Minkoff said. “It’s shocking. I’m not gonna say any names, but New York.”

While she did not name anyone, Minkoff said both the original “Real Housewives of New York City” and the reboot had unfriendly cast members. “Both had rude,” she claimed.

Other Bravo Stars Were Called Rude

It’s far from the first time that celebrities from Bravo were labeled “rude.” In October 2022, “Summer House” star Amanda Batula claimed Hubbard is the rudest to fans. “Yes, she can be [rude] in my experience,“ Batula said on “Watch What Happens Live.” “She was wonderful at BravoCon, it’s more caught off guard.”

Hubbard clapped back during an episode of Katie Maloney’s “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast.

“For every 100 times I walk out of my house, Amanda walks out once,” the former PR rep claimed. “It’s not a fair call of my character to say, ‘Lindsay’s the rudest to fans.’ Like, I’m in front of fans a hundred times more than you.

In August 2023, on “Watch What Happens Live,” Bravo personality Jeff Lewis called out a former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star for her alleged rude behavior. “Yolanda Hadid for me,” he said. “And initially Rachel Zoe,” he added. “But I realized Rachel Zoe is just shy. Because I met her a second time, and she was lovely. But Yolanda Hadid? No.”

On the November 30, 2022, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” RHOBH husband Mauricio Umansky called out former co-star Lisa Vanderpump as the “rudest” Bravolebrity he’s ever met. He elaborated a week later on the “Side Piece” podcast.

“I just don’t like the way she’s acted with my wife,” he told host Melissa Pfeister of Vanderpump’s past behavior toward his wife, Kyle Richards. “I just thought that that was really childish and immature. And mean. …a very mean girl thing.”

