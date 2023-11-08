Olivia Flowers Responds to Rumors She & Tom Sandoval Were Spotted Together at BravoCon

“Southern Charm” star Olivia Flowers cleared the air as to why she was seen with “Vanderpump Rules” personality Tom Sandoval at the 2023 BravoCon, held in Las Vegas, the weekend of November 3.

During a “Southern Charm” panel, a fan asked Flowers about being seen with Sandoval at the fan convention. Flowers replied that she had a brief interaction with Sandoval, who has faced criticism from Bravo fans after he cheated on his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with former “Vanderpump Rules” star, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. The “Southern Charm” personality also stated she was aware fans would be curious about her encounter with Sandoval. She explained that both she and Sandoval had attended “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo‘s 31st birthday celebration in Las Vegas.

“I knew that question was going to come around. I left — we went to Paige’s birthday party and just happened to leave at the same time. And I remember walking through the casino and I heard like, ‘It’s Olivia and Sandoval.’ And I was like, ‘Oh s***,'” recalled Flowers.

She clarified that nothing happened between her and Sandoval.

“It’s not Olivia and Sandoval. But we just left at the same time. But yeah, I mean, I’m a big Ariana fan, big fan of the cast,” said Flowers.

Olivia Flowers Spoke About Her Relationship With Austen Kroll

While speaking to Us Weekly at the 2023 BravoCon, Flowers briefly discussed her relationship with her ex-boyfriend and “Southern Charm” castmate, Austen Kroll. As fans are aware, Flowers felt betrayed when she discovered Kroll and her friend, Taylor Ann Green kissed and proceeded to lie about the romantic encounter. However, in “Southern Charm” season 9, episode 7, Kroll became a source of support for Flowers after her brother, Conner Flowers, passed away. In season 9, episode 8, it was revealed that Flowers spent time at Kroll’s house, where she took off her bra.

In the Us Weekly interview, Flowers stated that she removed her undergarment because she “was just getting comfortable.” She asserted that she had not rekindled a romantic relationship with Kroll.

“The wrong place to get comfortable at, because the whole next day the entire town of Charleston knew about it. So, just won’t be doing that anymore,” said Flowers.

Flowers also gave an update on where she stands with Kroll after filming “Southern Charm” season 9. She explained that watching Kroll in the season has been “eye-opening.”

“I just can’t help but to get frustrated when I hear conversations that are had when I am not around. So I would be lying if I said it didn’t have an effect on our friendship now. But it just depends on the day with him. He gets on my every last nerves. But I also enjoy his company so it’s weird,” said Flowers.

Austen Kroll Commented on Taylor Ann Green & Olivia Flowers’ Falling Out

During the November 2023 Us Weekly interview, Flowers confirmed she is no longer close to Green. Kroll commented on his castmates’ falling out in a separate November 4 Us Weekly interview, alongside his castmate Craig Conover. He suggested he felt guilty about the situation, as he was directly involved with Green and Flowers’ friendship ending.

“It upsets me because I knew how close they were. And let me just it’s not because the act [of kissing], it’s because of the fallout and choosing not to be truthful in the moment and things like that. But it upsets me because of how inseparable that they were in between filming season 8 and season 9. They were like besties,” said Kroll.

Conover chimed in that he believed Flowers and Green could work out their issues, as he and Kroll have also had their fair share of problems.

“That’s what’s beautiful about our show is you’re going to see the ups and downs and then, if and when they work it out, like we’re going to see it,” added the Sewing Down South co-founder.