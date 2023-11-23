Crystal Kung Minkoff Addresses Claim She ‘Wasn’t That Nice’ to a Fan at BravoCon

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff addressed a fan’s claim that she exhibited unfriendly behavior at the 2023 BravoCon, held in Las Vegas, the weekend of November 3.

While recording the November 17 episode of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga‘s podcast, “On Display With Melissa Gorga,” Minkoff shared she was aware that a BravoCon attendee was not pleased with how she acted during the convention.

“I saw someone said like, ‘Oh, Crystal wasn’t that nice to me. She only smiled and took a picture. And didn’t engage with me,'” said Minkoff.

The RHOBH personality explained that she may have appeared aloof to the fan because she had “lost [her] voice” on the final day of BravoCon 2023.

“I felt bad because I told people in the line, ‘Make sure when they walk up, let them know.’ Because all I do is talk. And I’m like, ‘Tell them I can’t talk.’ Because I was about to go on my panel. And then of course, I couldn’t even talk on my panel. But then you’re like you can’t explain to everybody, but you can really try your best to give as much as you can. So that’s the clarity of what happened,” said Minkoff.

Gorga chimed in that she had a similar experience while taking photos with fans at BravoCon.

“I had no voice by then either. And I did feel like they were going to take it as me being rude, right?” said the RHONJ star.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Spoke About Her Castmates’ Behavior on Scheana Shay’s Podcast

While recording the November 17 episode of “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay‘s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Minkoff shared that she did not appreciate some of her RHOBH castmates’ actions at the 2023 BravoCon.

“There’s people even on my cast where I was like very surprised. And kind of not. But disappointed. Again, it’s like I can’t control people but also I see people differently now. And I’m like, ‘Who do you think you are? It’s so rude.’ People were so rude this weekend,” said Minkoff.

While speaking to E! News in November 2023, Minkoff also shared she was unhappy with how stars of the original and rebooted RHONY cast behaved toward fans at BravoCon.

“It’s shocking,” said the mother of two.

Scheana Shay Denied Rumors About Her BravoCon Behavior

During the November 17 “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” episode, Shay denied claims she refused to take pictures with BravoCon attendees unless they bought her album, “Good as Gold.” She stated that she did pay more attention to fans who purchased the record while working at her merchandise booth. She said, however, that she took pictures with as many fans as she could during the convention.

“We do the photo ops where people just line up. They get their photos. It’s a very quick meet and greet. When I spent my time in the booth [selling records], I, obviously, was prioritizing people who bought vinyls and wanted them signed. And I was taking photos with them. And then anytime I had left over before I had to get to the next panel, or whatever, I would stop. I would take photos,” stated the “Vanderpump Rules” star.