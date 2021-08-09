RHOBH Star Says She ‘Understands’ Erika Jayne Backlash From Fans

Stars, they’re just like us!

During a recent podcast appearance, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff admitted that she “understands” why some fans are reacting negatively to Erika Girardi this season. Currently, Girardi is embroiled in a number of legal issues involving her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, after many have accused him of embezzling millions of dollars in client funds over the past few years.

“I totally understand… I really do,” Minkoff explained during an August 7, 2021 appearance on the Andy’s Girl’s podcast. “And I would probably feel that same way, had I not been on the show.”

Minkoff continued, “Because you can watch everything through this sort of edited lens. Right? Social media is edited too, all of it. It’s designed to create a story, right? All I know, for me, is that I saw a whole person. I saw someone who constantly messages, and still today, messages me to check in how I’m doing with the show.”

The RHOBH star also added about Girardi, “That being said, whatever guidance she’s getting, there has to be a reason to not address what’s going on with the victims. Because those are the real victims in this all. But, by the way, she might be a victim too. We don’t know.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

Girardi Recently Addressed Her Status on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

I didn’t want to quit because it got rough. Life is tough for everyone at some point. I would of let myself down by running away. https://t.co/6ViTL8EWbE — Erika Jayne (@erikajayne) August 7, 2021

Despite receiving a lot of backlash on this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Girardi still seems to feel confident about her role on the show. “I didn’t want to quit because it got rough,” Girardi tweeted in response to a fan on August 7, 2021. “Life is tough for everyone at some point. I would of let myself down by running away.”

In a separate tweet that same day, Girardi also admitted that this season was “painful” for her in response to a fan asking her what the show means to her. “Good question,” Girardi wrote. “It’s many things to me, and unfortunately this season is painful and you are watching a massive change in my life. Change happens to everyone but mine just happens to be on TV and up for discussion. I can’t stop what’s happening, I just have to keep going.”

Some ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Stars Have Been Confused by Girardi This Season

Even though most of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast seems to have Girardi’s back, some were admittedly confused after Girardi told the story about her estranged husband’s car accident during the July 21, 2021 episode of the show.

“My ears perked up a little bit,” Sutton Stracke explained during the July 29, 2021 episode of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show.” “I just didn’t know why we were all of a sudden talking about this accident and why we’re talking about this head injury. It was a confusing story. I got a little uncomfortable, I’m not gonna lie. And then I think the rest of the girls who knew this story about some car accident were hearing new information from Erika this time around.”

Kyle Richards also revealed that she was a bit lost during the story. “Obviously, when she told us the car accident was way worse than we originally thought, it was strange to me,” Richards said. “I thought, ‘I wonder why she didn’t tell us at the time.’ In hindsight now, I’m thinking maybe because he was going through some mental decline of some sort, and maybe they didn’t want that out there publicly, because he was running a law firm.”

