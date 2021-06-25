Erika Jayne Girardi Is Facing Additional Serious Allegations

More trouble may be in store for Erika Jayne Girardi.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has been accused of “hiding assets,” specifically by way of “sham transactions.” She has also been accused of not cooperating when asked for documentation, access to her management company, and her accountant, the report states.

Erika’s husband, Tom Girardi, is currently being sued by multiple parties. He has been accused of embezzlement and fraud. According to Entertainment Tonight, Tom has been “forced” into filing for bankruptcy amid these lawsuits.

The reality star filed for divorce from Tom Girardi in November 2020 — and her filing has also come under fire. Erika has since moved out of the home that she once shared with Tom (the home is currently for sale). Tom is currently under a conservatorship after he was deemed to have dementia. It’s unknown if Erika and Tom are on speaking terms at this time.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erika Jayne Has Allegedly ‘Refused’ to Supply Her Company’s Records & Financial Statements

As Tom continues to be investigated in various cases, more questions about Erika seem to be popping up. Earlier this week, E! News reported that Erika Jayne “allegedly received more than $20 million in loans from her estranged husband’s law firm for several years.”

“Erika has refused to provide access to her management company, her CPA which also houses her management company, any books and records of EJ Global or any of her affiliated companies,” the documents alleged.

“As each day goes by, Erika has been publicly dissipating community assets by selling her clothes on public websites, flaunting large jewels on social media and on television, and has done nothing to assist in return structured firm payments being made to her instead of the firm by the California lottery, notwithstanding she was contacted through counsel over twelve days ago,” the documents read, in part.

Erika Has Been Accused of Using Her ‘Glam’ Squad to Hide Money

Erika may find herself in more trouble with the law, pending the outcome of the latest court filing. According to People magazine, Erika has been accused of using her “glam” team to hide money.

“At every turn, Erika has used the glam to continue to aid and abet [these] sham transactions that have been occurring with respect to large transfers of assets from [Girardi Keese] to Erika. Moreover, the Trustee has received zero cooperation from Erika which is constant with someone hiding assets,” court documents read in part.

A new company that was created by Erika called Pretty Mess Inc. is also raising some red flags. Court documents claim that Erika is using the company to “hide her assets,” according to People.

In addition, Erika’s divorce has also come under scrutiny. Court documents filed in one lawsuit against Tom Girardi suggest that Erika filed for divorce from her husband as a way to “protect” their month, according to Today.

