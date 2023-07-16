RHONJ Star Shares Unaired Details of Season 13 Fight

The fight between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice during “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13 over Giudice’s engagement party and the seating chart was a launchpad for the relationship between the sisters-in-law in the rest of the season.

However, while viewers saw a few minutes of the fight in the second episode of RHONJ’s 13th season, new Housewife Danielle Cabral revealed in a recent interview that the explosive argument actually lasted two whole hours. Cabral made the comments during Page Six’s video series “24 Hours,” when she welcomed the series’ host Danny Murphy to her home in the Garden State.

“Do you know what this spot is right here?” Cabral asked as she walked Murphy around her backyard. As the two recalled the major fight between Gorga and Giudice from season 13, Cabral shared, “That actually went on for about two hours… I was like zoning out,” she admitted. Cabral also said the infamous shot of Jenn Fessler shoving mozzarella in her mouth was a representation of how everyone was feeling during the fight, which was “chaos.”

The Fight Between Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga Was About the Seating at Giudice’s Engagement Party

The fight between Giudice and Gorga took place in the second episode, titled “Family, Family, Family,” which aired on February 14, 2023. The sisters-in-law were attending the party at Cabral’s house, who told Page Six she was a “nervous wreck” beforehand as it was her first event with all the cast members.

The fight began as the two women spoke about the seating arrangement at Giudice’s engagement party in December 2021. The OG RHONJ star told her castmates that Gorga wasn’t at her table because she asked to move to the other table. A shocked Gorga interjected and asked Giudice if she was joking, then exclaimed, “Teresa! Hold on, hold on! I thought right now you would never look at me in the eyes and lie, but you’re going to say you sat me at [your table]?”

The argument between the ladies devolved as they went back and forth until Gorga eventually yelled at Giudice that she was tired of Giudice “putting s***” on her. “Stop putting it on me! Stop putting it on me!” she shouted.

Giudice said that family is the most important to her and she didn’t start the yelling match, which led to Gorga saying she was tired of hearing her sister-in-law talk about “family, family, family.”

The 14th Season of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Is Set to Begin Filming in August 2023

The feud between Gorga and Giudice reached an all-time high during the 13th season and its reunion, prompting the show to take a short break before filming its next season.

On July 6, 2023, People reported that filming for season 14 of the hit Bravo show will begin in August 2023 and both Gorga and Giudice will be returning.

The publication reported that both women, along with Cabral, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin and Rachel Fuda, were all asked to return. Viewers can expect to see Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler back for season 14 as friends of the Housewives once again.

