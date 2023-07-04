Andy Cohen Shares Thoughts on Melissa Gorga’s Future on RHONJ

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” has reportedly been on a pause since the 13th season finished airing as producers decide how to move forward with the cast amid Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga’s bitter feud.

However, Bravo head Andy Cohen pointed out recently that the show wasn’t really on pause but they were simply taking a short breather before filming the next season. He hinted that the cast for season 14 is still up in the air as he was asked by Showbiz Cheat Sheet if there was a world in which Giudice and Gorga could film together. “Sure,” he said after a pause. “I think there’s a world that anything could happen.”

Cohen added that he doesn’t think RHONJ needs the “RHONY treatment” yet, which saw the “Real Housewives of New York City” franchise reboot with an all-new cast. “I don’t think we’re at that place yet,” he shared. “I don’t think we need to… I think you could keep them both on and you could take one or the other off or you could take them both off. And the show would still be great.”

Andy Cohen Said the RHONJ Season 13 Reunion Was Exhausting & That Everyone Needed a Short Break Before Filming the Next Season

The 13th season of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” wrapped in June 2023 after a three-part reunion, which Cohen described as “so intense.” He told Showbiz Cheat Sheet, “It was so exhausting. I lost my cool.”

Cohen made similar comments during his appearance on the Elvis Duran Show as he said it was a “bloodbath.” The “Watch What Happens Live” host added that he wanted to “take a minute and let everyone catch their breath before we send cameras in” for a 14th season because of how intense the reunion was.

Cohen shared that the show was “not really on pause” but was just taking a beat before the next season. However, Page Six reported that sources told them that filming might not take place until 2024 and that producers are looking at the cast options for the next seasons, with no contracts going out yet.

Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga Have Both Said They Want to Return to the Show in the Future

Both Giudice and Gorga have stated publicly that they don’t intend to leave the show as Giudice said on her podcast “Namaste B$tches” that she wasn’t going anywhere. She told her listeners that any rumors of her not filming because of her feud were planted by haters. “I started the show,” she said. “I won’t leave until Bravo wants me to leave.”

Gorga used her own podcast, “On Display,” to make similar comments about her future on the franchise. She said she wasn’t one to quit during tough times and that included the show as well. “Our family has been through ups and downs for so many years on this show,” she shared. “I have never left before and I have no intentions on leaving now.”

