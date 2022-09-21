David Beador Not Seeking Divorce Anymore, Lesley Says

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” husband David Beador isn’t asking for a divorce from his new wife anymore, she said.

Lesley Beador Says David Beador ‘Filed a Request for Dismissal’ of His Previous Divorce Paper Work

Lesley Beador took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 21 to announce that the previously reported divorce between her and David was off.

“My husband filed a request for dismissal a few days ago,” Lesley wrote. “Now back to your regular programming.”

According to The Superior Court of California, Orange County, where David initially filed for divorce, no dismissal has been recorded yet. That could mean that the system has not been updated, or that the paperwork has just not been digitized yet. Heavy reached out to the courthouse for clarification but has not received a response yet.

Heavy also reached out to Michael Monarch, David’s lawyer, and has not received a response yet.

The couple was married on October 15, 2020, just after announced they were expecting their first child together. Their daughter, Anna Love, was born on February 5, 2021.

David was married to RHOC star Shannon Beador and their marital problems, including David’s infidelity, were major storylines on the show.

According to the original dissolution paperwork, obtained by Heavy, David filed for divorce from Lesley on September 15, 2022, and listed their date of separation as the same day. The paperwork states the reason for divorce as “irreconcilable differences” and Beador was asking for an “equal timeshare” of their 19-month-old daughter. Additionally, Beador asked the court to “terminate” partner support, meaning he was not willing to pay alimony.

Under the community property decree it’s written, “Given the very short term marriage, there are nominal community property assets and debts. The true nature and extent of the community assets and debts shall be determined at settlement or trial.”

The signature page shows that David signed on August 31, 2022.

Fans Slammed ‘Tacky as S***’ David & Lesley for Going Back and Forth on Divorce: ‘Maybe They Deserve Each Other’

“He left Shannon and came back to her once, too,” someone pointed out. “I’m not rooting for divorce, just saying there might be a pattern.”

“Why would you want to get back with someone after they filed for divorce and announced it publicly?” a fan asked. “Red flags are everywhere, and she is ignoring them.”

“I do not think I could take someone back who decided he no longer needed me in his life so much so that he actually took the steps to file for divorce and let it be known to the public,” a fan wrote. “Like boy if you get to that point I’d hope you’d thought long and hard about it.”

A fan agreed and wrote, “Exactly, it feels like that would just hang over the relationship forever. Knowing there is already a set point at which your spouse will leave you and wondering when they might decide to do so again. Yikes.”

“Tacky as sh*t,” someone wrote. “David probably can’t afford to divorce her!”

“There are plenty of red flags with David. TBH, she seems like a bit of a red flag herself. Maybe they deserve each other (FTR: this does not include any abuse, no one deserves that),” another fan pointed out.

“This is not the flex she thinks it is,” a fan wrote.

“That guy is swarmy. I wouldn’t want to be married to him,” someone wrote.

