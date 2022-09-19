SEE IT: Fans Bothered After Tamra Judge Filming RHOC Leaked

Fans went after Tamra Judge after several videos of her filming “Real Housewives of Orange County” leaked on social media.

Tamra Judge Roasted For Her on-Camera Behavior: ‘She Looks Like a Crazy Lady’

On the heels of David Beador’s split, more #RHOC Tea: our boots on the ground caught Tamra & Shannon filming at Nobu today in Newport Beach 🎥 pic.twitter.com/YCc3pdzftz — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) September 17, 2022

Queens of Bravo shared several videos, filmed by fans on location, of Tamra Judge, Taylor Armstrong, and Shannon Beador. The women were spotted filming for the upcoming season of “Real Housewives of Orange County” at Nobu in Newport Beach.

In one clip, you can see Judge, in the bright pink coat, arguing with Beador, in the red dress, outside of the restaurant. Another clip shows Judge yelling in a bar area and slamming her fist on a table, in that clip she appears to be alone. And the third clip shows Judge and Armstrong, in a brown dress, at a booth and the caption, “Spotted: Tamra yelling WHERE IS SHE?! and I DONT CARE while filming with Taylor.”

Spotted: Tamra yelling WHERE IS SHE?! and I DONT CARE while filming with Taylor 👀🎥 #RHOC pic.twitter.com/h2tm41zMyX — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) September 17, 2022

The three clips were all captured on September 17, just hours after news broke that Beador’s ex-husband David Beador had filed for divorce from his new wife, Lesley.

It’s unclear the order that the videos were filmed as they are from different fans.

Judge is returning to the franchise after a two-season hiatus. Armstrong is making her RHOC debut after previously starring on RHOBH.

Another angle on Tamra banging on the table… this time with a Vampire filter on 😭 #RHOC pic.twitter.com/uMq3FjsXCP — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) September 17, 2022

Fans took to the comments of the several posts and many fans were not excited to see Judge acting up already.

“Is anyone really surprised? It’s Tamra!” someone wrote.

“Not looking forward to Tamra,” another fan tweeted.

“Tamra playing it up for the cameras again? #RHOC,” someone said.

A fan said, “I love her but this is cringe.”

“Do they really scream like that in public,” someone asked.

Another fan said, “Lol this is so awkward.”

“I am not sure how I feel fighting this season,” a fan said.

Someone wrote, “I won’t be watching anymore OC. She is desperate.”

“She’s doing too much,” a fan tweeted.

“I hope you guys can keep it light this season. a little conflict is fine but going dark will turn people off,” someone wrote.

“Am I the only one who is truly disappointed to see Tamra and her rages back?” a fan asked. “I’ll give it a shot, but I may have to find a new city to watch.”

Someone said, “She looks like a crazy lady banging on the table.”

Judge Slammed Rumors That RHOC Cast Refused to Film With Her as ‘Complete Lies’

On August 21, Judge took to Twitter to address a now-tweet that RHOC cast mates were refusing to film with her.

“Complete lies,” she tweeted when sharing the tweet.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, “The rumor referred to the ‘OGs’ being unwelcoming to Judge. Since no original cast members remain, the rumor may have stemmed from some drama that occured last year between Judge, Heather Dubrow and Shannon Beador.”

The tweet also said, “how [Judge] planned a dinner to address the chilly receptions she’s received, but was met by accusations from the cast about what she’s said about them on her podcast and in the media. No one wants to film with Judge and it’s ‘flopping hard,'” the outlet reported.

