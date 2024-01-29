Kyle Richards’ Dinner Party Chef Responds to Denise Richards’ Podcast Claims

Denise Richards was called out by the chef who catered Kyle Richards’ “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 dinner party.

While filming the Bravo reality show in 2023, Kyle hosted a dinner party catered with a menu of THC and CBD-infused dishes. In a January 2024 interview on Sirius XM’s “Jeff Lewis Live,” Denise, who was one of the guests, insinuated that she was unsure if she ingested any of the THC or CBD foods after saying she didn’t want to partake. The “Wild Things” star even questioned if there was THC in the bottled water.

Hours after Denise’s interview aired, Chris Sayegh, the owner of the company The Herbal Chef, posted to Instagram to accuse her of lying about what went on during the dinner party. “You are such a damn liar, Denise. It’s embarrassing and you should be ashamed of yourself,” Sayegh captioned a clip from Jeff Lewis’ show. He then alleged that Denise arrived at the party already inebriated.

“Let me tell you what really happened… Denise walked into Kyle’s house absolutely obliterated. Her first slurred words to me were ‘dO yOu KnOw WhO I aM?’ Followed by a bunch of other gibberish that we could barely make out,” he alleged. “In every interview since this episode aired you have acted as if you had no idea what was going on, we must have slipped something in your food… or bottled water?? Really??”

Sayegh noted that his team “went over how the evening would go” with Denise and “everyone else at the table including specifying how dosage works.”

“We take our responsibility very seriously- especially when someone would rather abstain from cannabis,” he added. “It would be detrimental to my business if we left our guests incapacitated, don’t you think?”

The business owner added he has worked hard to showcase the positive aspects of cannabis when “consumed responsibly.” Addressing Denise, he added, “Your feeble ego can’t even admit that you have something else going on and arrived under the influence from something else, that you have to try and blame others instead of taking responsibility.”

Denise Richards Said She Doesn’t Know ‘What the Hell ‘Happened’ to Her That Night

In the RHOBH episode “Ring Around the Rumor,” viewers saw Sayegh explain how the THC dosing worked and how they would accommodate those who did not want to partake at all. Annemarie Wiley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Denise Richards all said they did not want any THC in their food.

But since that time, Denise has spoken about the dinner party in several interviews. During her Sirius XM interview, Lewis questioned the THC menu and the RHOBH cast then “shaming” Denise for acting like she was high. Denise assured the podcast host that she told the caterers she did not want anything with cannabis in it.

“When I was invited to it I said I can’t have weed,” Denise told Lewis. “I’ve had weed twice in my life and it doesn’t mix well with my system so it’s not something that I do. So I said there will be no weed for me.” But Denise added that it turned out to be “a sideways night” for her. Lewis then asked her if she inadvertently ingested some of the THC.

“I don’t know what the hell happened,” she said. “I got home and my husband was ‘What is wrong with you?’”

She appeared to agree with Lewis as he said she “must have” inadvertently ingested something. “I felt horrible the whole weekend, so it was awful.” she said, adding that she “can’t say” for sure what happened.

Lewis continued with questions about the dinner, admitting that he would “get nervous” with all of the food being served and “me not knowing how much I’m consuming.”

Denise agreed and added, “Also, I don’t know if it was in bottles of bottled water. I don’t know. I can’t say.”

Denise made a similar comment in an interview on the “Just B With Bethenny Frankel” podcast in December. “Maybe there was a mix-up in the meal or the water or something. I don’t know,” she told Frankel. In the same interview, Densie admitted to taking cough medicine and drinking a cocktail ahead of her arrival to Kyle’s dinner party.

Denise Richards Questioned Kyle’s Dinner Party Theme

When she arrived at Kyle’s house, Denise said she would not eat any of the cannabis that was on the menu. “I don’t want to eat any of that stuff,” she told Erika Jayne in the episode. “I’ve smoked weed twice in my life and I’m good.”

But some of the other Housewives thought she appeared to be under the influence when she arrived at Kyle’s house. At some points during the evening, Denise slurred her words. She also started a fight with Erika Jayne and later appeared to wear her fur jacket upside down.

In a January 2024 interview on the “On Display with Melissa Gorga” podcast, Denise also reflected on the disastrous night. She told host Melissa Gorga she felt sick on the night she filmed the party. She explained she “stupidly” still attended because she didn’t want the other Housewives to say, “Oh, she didn’t show up.”

Denise also questioned the party theme. “So there’s a night where I’m at a weed party… which, by the way, I found a slightly odd. I didn’t know that Kyle was sober at the time… .Who hosts a weed party while sober?” she asked. “I think it’s strange that she would host a weed party being sober,” Denise added.

This isn’t the first time Denise has made a jab at Kyle’s dinner party theme. In December 2023, she told Extra, “Unfortunately, I didn’t do any confessionals, so, they’ll have a little opinion of me. Whatever. It was a weed party thrown by someone who is sober.”

Kyle Richards has been sober from alcohol since July 2022.

In his Instagram post, Sayegh asked Denise, “You have the audacity to say how could @kylerichards18 throw this party if she’s sober? … YOU were in another realm, and it was only you. Because, spoiler alert, you have some deep seeded issues that you are clearly working through in your own heart. Not surprised one bit that cannabis doesn’t agree with you, it has a tendency to mirror one’s truest self.”

As of this writing, Denise Richards has not commented on Sayegh’s Instagram post.

