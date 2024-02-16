Camille Grammer Comments on Kyle Richards’ Personal Struggles

Former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Camille Grammer was one of the first cast members of the franchise, joining the show for its first season in 2010. Grammer only appeared as a full-time Housewife for two seasons but has made scores of appearances in recurring “Friend of” or guest capacities since.

Only one of Grammer’s fellow original cast members, Kyle Richards, remains on the series, and after Richards explained some of the struggles she has dealt with while filming and watching season 13 of RHOBH back, Grammer took to social media to comment.

Hear what Grammer had to say about Richards’ personal difficulties below.

Fans Want Camille Grammer Back on RHOBH

The Instagram account @realhousewivesofbhills shared a clip of Richards talking with Entertainment Tonight about the difficulties she faced filming season 13 of RHOBH on February 15. “I mean this season when I was struggling so much personally and I felt like people were coming at me when I really just needed friends and support,” Richards said at the beginning of the clip.

“That’s exactly how I felt the first season,” Grammer commented on the post. In season 1 of RHOBH, Camille was still married to her ex-husband, actor Kelsey Grammer. Camille and Kelsey were going through a rough patch in their marriage which led to their eventual separation and divorce. Fans of the series will remember one particularly awkward limousine ride between the couple on their way to the Tony Awards, where Kelsey was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical for his role in “La Cage aux Folles”.

Fans responded to Camille’s comment on the video of Richards, stating that they want her back on the series. “we miss you on the show 😢,” one fan wrote.

“but we need you back! Need the OGs back to save the show,” another fan added.

“and they treated you horribly when you home burned down 😢 😢 😢,” a third user commented.

The Instagram account @commentsbybravo shared the video of Richards along with Camille’s comment in a February 16 post, and fans also took to that comment section with their thoughts on the exchange.

“Get her, Camille!” one fan wrote, while another fan shared an opposing viewpoint, writing, “Oh Camille… let it go.”

“Camille you can’t compare the two!!! Your ex husband was planning to divorce you!!! FAST!!! But still kept you around an still lived another lifestyle.. An waited til you got on tv to ruin you publicly!!!” another fan wrote.

Camille Grammer Pitches ‘RHOBH: Legacy’ Show

Camille shared her own pitch for a way to return to the network in a February 8 Instagram post. Under a photo of the RHOBH season 1 cast (including herself, Kyle Richards, Kim Richards, Adrienne Maloof, Taylor Armstrong, and Lisa Vanderpump), Camille wrote the caption, “What about a RHOBH legacy show? thoughts? New York got theirs. Where is ours? @bravotv @bravoandy 😬 #rhobh.”

A mix of early “New York” Housewives went on a vacation for “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” which aired on Peacock in late 2023.

Armstrong had previously raised the idea of a “RHOBH Legacy” girls’ trip in her own December 2023 post, so while the network has not announced plans of bringing the early RHOBH ladies back together in the near future, there is definite interest among cast members.

