RHOBH Star Is 30 Weeks Pregnant

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins, 49, is officially in her third trimester.

“Leave it to me lol What not to do and what not to wear 30 weeks pregnant,” Jenkins captioned an Instagram video of herself running in the grass alongside her daughter, Eliyanah.

Jenkins is expecting her fourth child — a baby girl — in August 2023. This will be her second child with beau Asher Monroe. Jenkins also has two grown kids with her ex, British financier Roger Jenkins.

Here’s what you need to know:

Diana Jenkins Is in London Where She Will Give Birth to Her Daughter in August

On January 9, 2023, Jenkins confirmed her pregnancy in a post on Instagram.

“As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you,” she wrote.

A source close to Jenkins previously told Heavy that the former reality star would be traveling to London to give birth. Following a babymoon in Mexico, the family jetted across the pond where they will stay until their baby is born.

On May 25, 2023, Jenkins took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her baby’s nursery. “Nesting,” she captioned the snap of a neutral room that featured light brown walls with large flowers.

On her 30-week video posted on her Instagram feed, many fans showed their support in the comments section.

“So adorable. And you always look wonderful. Just remember our hearts and good character shine from within,” one person wrote.

“It’s so cute to see you playing with your daughter I can’t wait to see the new baby I’m sure it’s going to be as beautiful,” someone else added.

Diana Jenkins Spent Much of Her First Trimester on Bed Rest

When Jenkins first learned that she was pregnant, she was placed on bed rest as a precaution after she suffered a miscarriage the last time that she was with child.

“I am taking my bed rest so seriously that I can’t even laugh at my self. For all the haters don’t point obvious i am Fully aware how ridiculous I am,” she captioned a video of herself eating a treat in bed on Valentine’s Day 2023.

On March 3, 2023, Jenkins shared a video of her baby’s ultrasound and provided fans with an update.

“What’s up. It’s 17 weeks and I am chilling in here. Good news. Doctor says we can fly,” Jenkins captioned her post, writing in the point of view of her child.

A source close to Jenkins previously told Heavy that Jenkins is feeling “great” ahead of her due date

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Says He Suggested RHONJ Star Step Away From Franchise