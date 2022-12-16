RHOBH Star Confirms Pregnancy at Age 49 With Bed Rest Video

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has confirmed her pregnancy – with a video that shows her on bedrest.

Following recent reports that she is pregnant and on bed rest, RHOBH newcomer Diana Jenkins, 49, gave her social media followers a look at her current status.

Here’s what you need to know:

Diana Jenkins Shared a Video That Showed Her On Bedrest

Jenkins has two adult children, Innis and Eneya, from her marriage to financier Roger Jenkins, as well as a 2-year-old daughter, Eliyanah, with her fiance, Asher Monroe.

On December 14, 2022, the Bravo star confirmed pregnancy rumors by sharing an Instagram video that showed her wearing a yellow hoodie and floral pajama pants while laying in bed with a tray of caviar on her lap. “I can’t even f*** ing laugh,” Jenkins said in the video, which was captioned, “My problems are reall to me.”

Jenkins also posted a message to fans – and haters.

“I am taking my bed rest so seriously that I can’t even laugh at myself,” she wrote. “For all the haters don’t point obvious I am fully aware how ridiculous I am.”

Jenkins’ post received plenty of supportive messages, as well as comments about her caviar tray.

“You are a monster!! did you already eat the tin we got you?!?” wrote pal David Burtka. “That and more,” chimed in Jenkins’ fiancé, Monroe. “All your fault lol you started this with your lavish gift,” Jenkins replied.

After Jenkins replied “Yup” to a fan who asked her if she was eating caviar in the clip, others told her that pregnant women aren’t supposed to eat caviar or raw fish.

“They can as long as it’s pasteurized,” another wrote. “Caviar is actually safe, I looked it up when I was pregnant and confirmed it with my doctor so she’s good,” another added.

Others called Jenkins a “queen” and told her she was not being ridiculous by resting in bed.

“You aren’t ridiculous you’re keeping your baby safe!!” one fan wrote. “Not ridiculous at all. Mommy ain’t taking any chances and if that means being in bed and being served treats, then you go mama!!“ another added.

Diana Jenkins is Being Extra Cautious With Her Pregnancy Following a Past Miscarriage

Jenkins has been very cautious with her pregnancy. According to Us Weekly, when an Instagram follower congratulated her on her pregnancy news, she wrote, “Long way to go but thank you.”

The wealthy RHOBH star has reason to be careful. On the 12th season of the Bravo reality show, Jenkins revealed that had suffered a devastating miscarriage five months after giving birth to Eliyanah, according to Screenrant. Jenkins’ life-threatening miscarriage took place when she was 18 weeks pregnant and she had to undergo multiple surgeries to save her uterus, according to E! News.

With her current pregnancy, Jenkins’ doctor put her on strict bed rest.

“She’s feeling great, but because of her health history, she’s on bed rest,” an insider told Page Six in December 2022. “She and Asher are very excited about the new baby, but they’re being very cautious, obviously — because she’s only a few weeks pregnant and because of what she’s been through in her fertility journey. … Diana and Asher are really, really just ecstatic, but taking it easy and listening to everything their doctor says.”

