PHOTO: RHOBH Star Shares Rare Pic of Grown Kids

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins gave fans a rare look at all three of her kids together.

The 49-year-old Bravo star often shares photos and videos of her two-year-old daughter, Eliyanah, whom she welcomed with longtime partner Asher Monroe in November 2022. But in a December 2022 Instagram post, Jenkins shared new pics of the toddler with her older siblings, Innis and Eneya.

Here’s what you need to know:

Diana Jenkins’ Kids All Posed Together for a Holiday Pic

On December 16, 2022, Jenkins posted an Instagram pic of her three kids posing outside with several lit-up trees behind them. Oldest child, Innis, was holding little Eliyanah in his arms, while middle sibling Eneya posed beside them holding the family’s dog, a white pup named Pearl.

In a short video clip, the toddler pointed to her family’s lit-up house, and in another video, Innis carried his little sister inside where the mansion was decorated with dozens of brightly lit Christmas trees. In another clip taken indoors amid the family’s winter wonderland-themed holiday decor, Jenkins complimented her older daughter’s “nice Gucci shirt,” to which the 20-year-old replied, “It’s yours!”

Jenkins captioned the photos of her three kids with, “My world.”

Fans reacted to the post, with one calling it a “Beautiful family pic.” “Aww all your babies together!!” one fan wrote on Instagram. “Absolutely beautiful and stunning all of it and all of them. Your heart must be full,” another added.

Diana Jenkins’ Older Kids Are from Her Marriage to Roger Jenkins

Jenkins was previously married to Barclays banker, Roger Jenkins, and they welcomed Innis and Eneya during their marriage.

In 2022, Jenkins’ son Innis turned 22 years old while her daughter Eneya turned 20 years old, according to Us Weekly. During an episode of RHOBH, Jenkins revealed that her older daughter lives primarily in the UK and not in California with her, per Reality Tidbit.

The Jenkins’ divorced amicably in 2012. According to The Daily Mail, Roger Jenkins said he had “admiration” for his ex “as a mother, businesswoman and someone who was brilliant as a wife.”

At the time, Diana Jenkins said her ex-husband would “always” be her best friend. “He is the father of my children and I will always love him,” she said.

Jenkins will soon be expanding her brood with Monroe. The RHOBH star is newly pregnant after suffering a miscarriage last year. Jenkins lost her fourth child five months after giving birth to Eliyanah, according to Screenrant, and she talked about it openly during her first season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

An insider told Page Six that with her new pregnancy, Jenkins is “being very cautious” and is following doctor’s orders due to her past medical issues. According to Us Weekly, when an Instagram follower recently congratulated her on her new pregnancy, the Bravo alum wrote, “Long way to go but thank you.”

Jenkins also shared a video of her following her doctor’s bedrest orders. In the clip, the RHOBH star was playfully eating caviar in bed and poking fun at herself.

