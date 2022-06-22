Fans Blast Dolores Catania for ‘Overdone & Thirsty’ Post

Fans mock “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania for “heavily filtered picture” on social media.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Beg Dolores Catania to Stop With Plastic Surgery ‘I Don’t Recognize This Woman’

“So I heard it’s #NationalSelfieDay,” she captioned the photo.

Fans took offense to Catania calling the photo a selfie, when it appeared that someone else took the photo.

“So pretty, but that’s not a selfie dear if you’re not taking it yourself,” someone wrote.

“is it a selfie if someone else takes it ?” another fan asked.

“I thought exactly the same thing, lovely photo but not a selfie,” a fan agreed.

“Dolo that’s not a selfie though!” another fan wrote.

“You have to take the photo yourself for it to be a selfie,” a fan pointed out.

“No it’s national no self awareness day,” a fan wrote, digging at Catania.

“It seems to be selfie day all the time for housewives,” another fan commented.

Another fan added the definition of a selfie as their comment, “Selfie: a photograph that one has taken of oneself, typically one taken with a smartphone or webcam and shared via social media.”

Then the fans began commenting on Catania’s appearance.

“Thats a heavily filtered picture, her face looks weird,” someone wrote.

“You mean photoshop app Day Everytime,” a fan wrote. “Take some pics without filters Lets see.”

“You look different. Beautiful but different,” someone else pointed out.

“Overdone and thirsty try keeping a man cow,” a troll wrote on the photo.

“You’re so beautiful…no more surgery!” someone else said.

“Love you to pieces but I don’t recognize this woman,” a fan wrote.

“The Thirst is Soooo Real,” a fan wrote.

“So many touch ups and filters!” someone else said.

“Who is this?” a commenter asked.

“OH NO U DID NOT!!!!!!!!!! Why would you go and overdo your face like that you’re the most natural beautiful lovable!!!!!! be a leader not a follower you’re beautiful you don’t need to be all injected with those poisons and looking like the rest of the girls fake!” a fan wrote.

“Come on….in bed, in a bra…..youre too old for this…” a fan said.

“Holy crow so many plastic surgeries your skin is so tight you look like plastic you wanna be 18 years old again,” a fan wrote.

Dolores Catania Has a New Boyfriend, Paul Connell

On May 11, Catania introduced her new Irish boyfriend, Paul Connell to her fans when she spoke with Page Six, with Connell by her side.

“I love everything about Paulie. I love the familiarity that I have with how he reminds me of, like, an old-school guy that I grew up with. And he’s so good to me,” she told the outlet over Zoom. “I feel very safe with him. I feel very secure. I’m very attracted to him as you can see … and I love his accent.”

Connell also spoke of Catania.

“What you see is what you get. There’s nothing put on with her. People ask me, like, ‘Hey, is the show real?’ I’m like, ‘It’s very real. That’s how honest she is,’” he told the outlet. “She’s just a very genuine, good person and it’s just nice to have somebody that supports you and has your back.”

READ NEXT: Fans Confused by Lala Kent’s Father’s Day Post