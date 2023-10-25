RHONY Alums React to Jenna Lyons’ Controversial ‘Real Housewives’ Look

Jenna Lyons’ reunion look was one of the most controversial looks at a “Real Housewives” reunion as she opted not to wear a more traditional gown and instead paired Levi’s jeans with a sheer Thom Browne white blouse, a black Saint Laurent jacket, and a black Saint Laurent tie.

On Sunday, October 22, after the first part of the “Real Housewives of New York City” reunion aired, RHONY alums Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps joined Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” and revealed they weren’t fans of Lyons’ look. “Listen, that’s not my style,” Medley shared. “But you know me, I am a person that believes in dressing.” Medley also said she thought that Housewives should always “dress up” at reunions.

As for the Countess, she admitted that she didn’t “mind the look” but wasn’t a fan of the denim Lyons chose. “I just feel like it was maybe another pair of jeans,” she shared. “She has a good figure. I would like to see her figure more.”

Lyons previously addressed her controversial reunion look and told Us Weekly, “I have a deep appreciation for opposites, and there was not a world where I was going to wear a full-length sequin gown.”

Jenna Lyons Spoke About Her Reunion Look When She First Revealed It & Said She Wasn’t Sorry

Jeans at a Housewives reunion?! #RHONY alum Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley react to Jenna Lyons' denim decision. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/XImw1R7r1f — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) October 23, 2023

Lyons first made the statement about her jeans in a video shared on her Instagram Story showing off her reunion look and captioned it, “The reunion — yes I wore jeans and I am not sorry.”

She was also confronted about her choice in the opening moments of the reunion when Cohen introduced her and said, “Jenna, I have to tell you, in hundreds of reunions, never seen jeans — first time.” He added, “You’re a trailblazer.”

Although Cohen said Lyons was the first to try the look, some fans pointed out on social media that Jeana Keough was actually the first to wear jeans. She opted for jeans at the first-ever Housewives reunion at the admittedly more casual “Real Housewives of Orange County” season 1 reunion back in 2006.

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to Jenna Lyons Wearing Jeans to the Reunion

The reaction to Lyons’ choice of jeans was very mixed when she first shared it on social media. Several people shared that they thought Lyons should have dressed up more, with one person writing, “It’s a no for me.” Someone else wrote, “Also a no for me, like at least a cute af pant suit.”

Someone commented, “Emphatic NO from me. She wears this outfit three times a week.” However, many others praised Lyons for going against the grain and wearing something that was more along the lines of her own style. “Jenna is a trendsetter. And trendsetters don’t follow rules set out by other people,” someone commented. “Jeans are next level. The amount of cool Jenna exudes is unmatched,” someone wrote.

One person wrote, “Jenna Lyons wearing Levi Jeans to the reunion is so great. I would love to get away from the phony gowns. Dress nice, sure, but the gowns don’t fit anymore.”

