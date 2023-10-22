Luann De Lesseps Responds to ‘Welcome to Crappie Lake’ Season 2 Speculation

The first season of “Welcome to Crappie Lake” was very well-received by Bravo fans and its two stars, Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan, have shared their thoughts on the future of the show.

While speaking with Page Six, the Countess revealed that there have already been discussions about a possible second season, though nothing has been confirmed yet. “There’s talk about a next season, so we’ll see where they go,” she shared. However, both “Real Housewives of New York City” alums shared that they would like to film a second season.

“Can’t believe it’s already over, but you can still watch on #peacock 👊Where would you like us to go next?” De Lesseps wrote on Instagram back in August after season 1 finished airing. In September, Morgan posted a photo of her own and wrote, “Where should we go next?”

De Lesseps told Us Weekly that if there is a second season, she was hopeful that it could take place in a slightly cooler location. “It was hot. I mean, beyond,” De Lesseps revealed about their time in Benton, Illinois. “It’s the only place I’ve ever been where if it rains, it gets hotter.”

Morgan told the publication that what was special about their trip to the small town was the opportunity to work together and join forces. “One of the greatest things that came out of this trip is that Luann and I always make it work,” she shared. “We come to a happy medium, and neither of us are wrong. We just have different opinions on things.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Luann De Lesseps & Sonja Morgan Both Said They Loved Their Their Experience in Benton

De Lesseps and Morgan have both been very open that they had positive experiences living and working in the small town of Benton alongside its local townspeople. The show focused on the two RHONY alums’ attempts to revitalize the town after the pandemic following the mayor’s invitation. Filming for the show took place in the summer of 2022 and it aired in July 2023.

“I don’t think they knew what to expect, but Sonja and I both grew up in small towns, so our lives have changed, sure, but we still are small-town girls at heart, so we really fell in love with them,” De Lesseps revealed to Page Six. “We left a lasting and good impression, I hope,” she added.

During the show, the two single women also dipped their toe into the dating pool in Benton. The Countess told Us Weekly in July 2023, “They’re all kind of married in these small towns. There’s not a lot to do, so I understand why people would be married. You need a partner.” Viewers saw Morgan grow close to a New Orleans resident named Billy who was visiting a friend in Benton while she was there.

“He texts me all the time,” she shared an update with the publication. “He likes to drive, so every time we speak, he goes, ‘I’m gonna get my truck and come on up there and see you.’”

The Women Will Be Back on the Screen for ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy’

For fans who’d like to see more of the two women, they will appear in the newest season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” featuring RHONY alumni.

The show does not yet have a premiere date, though the first teaser for it dropped on October 15 after the finale of the 14th season of RHONY. The teaser simply showed the name of the cast members along with soundbites of their iconic lines.

In August 2023, Deadline reported that “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy” would be available to stream on Peacock starting in December.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’