Dorinda Medley Issues Challenge to New RHONY Stars

Former “The Real Housewives of New York” star Dorinda Medley may not be on the flagship RHONY series anymore, but that’s not stopping her from sharing her two cents. The ex-Housewife spoke with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast and in an April 4 clip from her interview, Medley issued a challenge to the rebooted RHONY cast.

“We should send those new girls up [to Blue Stone Manor] for a night and see how they fare,” Medley told the outlet.

Medley’s Berkshires estate, Blue Stone Manor, has become an iconic location for Bravo fans, as the RHONY cast has stayed there with Medley for many seasons, with some of their most famous fights and moments happening in the Great Barrington, Massachusetts home.

Dorinda Medley Says Which OGs She Would Bring to Meet the Newbies

Although Medley was pitching a mix of old RHONY stars with the new cast (which consists of Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield), she said she would only include “A couple of [the OGs]. We wouldn’t want to overwhelm anybody.”

Earlier in 2024, rumors started circulating that season 15 of RHONY would see the reintroduction of a select few former stars back into the new cast. In a January 29 tweet, one fan shared a theorized cast that included Medley, Luann de Lesseps, and Sonja Morgan from the original cast alongside Taank, Lichy, and Whitfield from the reboot, with Hassan in a supporting “Friend of” capacity. De Lesseps addressed the rumors after a fan asked at one of her cabaret performances, where she said, “it’s a maybe, but you know I’m being pitched a couple of other shows right now. I can’t tell you what they are.”

These rumors were, at least partially, squashed in March 2024 when Bravo announced that all six stars of RHONY season 14 would be returning for season 15, meaning Hassan, Lyons, and De Silva would remain alongside their co-stars as full-time Housewives.

While some fans are still convinced that de Lesseps, Medley, and Morgan will return to RHONY (with one user noting de Lesseps had re-added “RHONY” to her Twitter bio), Lichy appeared to deny these rumors in a February 7 interview clip from “Housewives Nightcap”.

“I could tell you that we’re not joining forces with Legacy. It’s not happening,” Lichy said. “I think it would be cool, but just no. I don’t think it makes sense because the other thing is, if it’s going to be us and them, it’s going to feel like two separate groups that are, like, almost battling each other.”

Dorinda Medley Shares Messiest Blue Stone Manor Guest

Having hosted many a guest at her Berkshires home, Medley is no stranger to cleaning up after a friend. In an April 3 interview with Diestractify, Medley opened up about which of her fellow apple-holders has been the messiest over the years.

“I’ll tell you who’s incredibly neat as a pin: Ramona and Luann are neat as pins,” Medley told the outlet. “Sonja can sometimes be a little messy, but we love her so much, and it’s just part of her wackiness. With Sonja, you’ve got to do a little [more] disinfecting, wiping, maybe stain removal.”

