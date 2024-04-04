Taylor Armstrong Responds to Claims She Dated Kyle Richards

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards’ love life has been under much scrutiny over the past year, as news of her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky and rumors that she was dating her newfound friend, country singer Morgan Wade, have both been swirling around the media for months.

Now, Richards’ former RHOBH co-star Taylor Armstrong is joining the conversation. After a “Housewives” parody account, Dorina Deadly, wrote in an April 3 tweet, “Taylor Armstrong confirms to GQ that she dated Kyle Richards for about five months in 2016. She says the two are friends now: ‘She’s family no matter what,'” Armstrong took to the site to set the record straight.

Taylor Armstrong Chimes In

This is complete bullshit. Kyle is like family to me and always has been! I never said this, thought this or experienced this. Lies, lies, lies!!! #RHOBH https://t.co/eIL7zCv2MH — Taylor Armstrong (@TaylorArmstrong) April 4, 2024

“This is complete bulls***. Kyle is like family to me and always has been! I never said this, thought this or experienced this. Lies, lies, lies!!! #RHOBH,” Armstrong wrote in her response.

On RHOBH season 13, Richards shared that she was open to the possibility of one day dating a woman, though she had no immediate plans to with Wade or anybody else. Armstrong also appeared on Bravo this year, as a friend of the “Orange County” Housewives. During season 17, Armstrong revealed that she was bisexual and, before her reality TV days, had been in a relationship with a woman for about five years.

After Armstrong insisted that the claims were false, many fans took to her replies to let the former RHOBH star know that they never believed the original tweet, given the Dorinda Deadly account’s reputation for posting false, satirical pop culture and Bravo-related headlines.

“Omggggg lol I’m so sorry Taylor but that was a lie we all knew it was,” one fan wrote.

“It was clearly meant as a belated April Fools joke, but I don’t blame you for being irate,” another user added.

A third fan pointed out the original tweet that the Dorinda Deadly account was parodying, a Pop Crave post from April 2 which read, “Hunter Schafer confirms to GQ that she dated Rosalía for about five months in 2019. She says the two are friends now: ‘She’s family no matter what.'”

Taylor Armstrong Paid Tribute to an RHOC Alumna

Although Armstrong was let go from RHOC after one season as a supporting cast member, the former Diamond-holder is still in touch with her RHOC castmates, both past and present.

Armstrong took to Instagram on March 30 to wish a happy birthday to Peggy Tanous, who appeared as an OC Housewife in season 6 of the series. “Happy birthday to my Real Housewife Alumni @ocpeggytanous! Wishing you a fantastic day filled with joy, laughter, and wonderful memories. May the year ahead be filled with health, happiness, and many more unforgettable experiences! #happybirthday #rhoc #rhbh #bravocon #orangecounty #empoweredexperts,” Armstrong captioned her post.

While Tanous commented on Armstrong’s post, writing, “Thank you my beautiful friend! You are so dear to me. Missing you tons ❤️,” another former RHOC star chimed in as well.

“Both beauties inside and out!” Gretchen Rossi commented on the photo of Armstrong and Tanous.

