Popular ‘Real Housewives’ Star Says She Was ‘Rejected’ by Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen is an executive producer of the “Real Housewives” franchise shows, and he has a say in who stays and who goes when it comes to casting. After “The Real Housewives of New York’s” 12th season, the show parted ways with a popular Housewife, and the move caused mixed feelings for fans.

That person is Dorinda Medley.

Medley told Today that she was let go from RHONY, but Cohen didn’t quite fire her. “The good news is he didn’t use the word ‘fired.’ He used ‘pause’ because it seems so much kinder,” she explained.

After five seasons, Cohen decided it was time to shake things up, and Medley was the one to go. At the time, she seemed cool with the decision, often saying that it was her time and that she needed a break. Behind-the-scenes, however, Medley didn’t want her time on the show to come to an end.

“Of course, no one likes to be put on pause. No one likes to be rejected. It’s not a good feeling. I played great face with everybody, wrote that beautiful statement on my Instagram. Then I went home to my mother and bawled my eyes out,” Medley told Today.

Medley Got a Call From Cohen About ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 2

Although Medley was feeling down and out after being put on “pause,” she focused on a few other things, and wound up with her very own Bourbon brand, a deal with Nutrisystem, and, more recently, her very own radio talk show, according to People magazine.

While things have been going well for Medley, she didn’t hesitate to take a call from Cohen when he wanted to cast her on the second season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” Not only did she accept, but Medley agreed to host the cast at her home in the Berkshires where the whole season was filmed.

“They’re all from different places. We’ve all been in quarantine and then you put them at Blue Stone Manor for eight days and put a lid on it in a pressure pot,” Medley told Today of the new season, which is set to premiere sometime in 2022.

It sounds like any and all hard feelings following her “pause” are long gone.

Medley May Be Back on RHONY

It seems as though Medley has been dropping quite a few hints about a potential return to “The Real Housewives of New York,” but it may not be the traditional RHONY as fans know it.

According to Variety, the show is getting a reboot, and will air in two separate formats. There will be a traditional “Real Housewives” cast that will be brand spankin’ new, and then a legacy version that will include some of the most loved (or loathed) Housewives in franchise history. If Medley is to return to the show in any capacity, she would undoubtedly be a part of the legacy series.

It seems like Medley is ready to return to RHONY after her one season hiatus. She’s been known to caption Instagram posts with things like “We’re back NYC” — and if that’s not a big enough hint that she’s in talks to return to the franchise, she has said never say never when asked if she would reclaim her apple.

“You never, ever know,” she said during an interview with Chicks in the Office in August 2021.

