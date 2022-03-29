2 RHOBH Cast Members Are No Longer on Speaking Terms Following Wild Accusation: Report

The 12th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is already promising a lot of drama, and it hasn’t even premiered yet. In addition to two new Housewives — Sanela Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino — joining the mix, the new season is expected to be a doozy right from the jump.

There have been all kinds of rumors about the new season floating around the internet, including reports of a major incident that happened during the cast trip to Aspen, Colorado. Fans have assumed that whatever went down in Aspen involved Kathy Hilton, mainly because of something she posted on Instagram at the time.

While in Aspen, Hilton sent her husband a message to get her home ASAP while on vacation with her co-stars.

“Please call me I need to get out of here now!!!!!” Hilton commented on one of her husband’s Instagram posts. The reality star later explained that she lost her phone and was simply trying to get her husband’s attention, she explained to E! News.

With the new season just about ready to go, new rumors about Hilton have surfaced — and a report indicates that she’s cut ties with one of her co-stars.

Hilton Has Been Accused of Using a Homophobic Slur

On March 4, 2022, a blind posted by Bravo and Cocktails suggested that someone used a “disgusting slur,” and the alleged incident led to an internal investigation by Bravo. The blind titled “It’s not hunky dory,” was clearly written about Hilton.

“The parent network launched internal review. They interviewed all the women. Women were calling Andy [Cohen] expressing their concerns about it days after it happened. She called the DJ a disgusting slur after she requested a song and the dj told her he’s not playing it,” the anonymous source wrote in.

This isn’t the first time that this rumor has surfaced, either.

“The drama continues to unfold between Kathy and the other ladies as new details come to light about a scuffle Kathy Hilton had with a DJ at Caribou Club, in which one of the ladies is claiming overhearing Kathy use a homophobic slur against the DJ,” Zack Peter posted on Instagram on February 11, 2022.

This is expected to be fleshed out when the new season of RHOBH airs.

Kathy Hilton & Erika Jayne Are No Longer on Speaking Terms, Report Claims

There have been plenty of rumors that Hilton is at odds with Lisa Rinna, but a new report suggests that she’s no longer speaking to Erika Jayne.

“Erika Jayne [and] Kathy Hilton are not on speaking terms after Erika Jayne revealed a stunning allegation against Kathy Hilton in the fallout of their cast trip to Aspen, Colorado. Erika alleges that Kathy made a harsh slur against an employee off-camera. Kathy never faced Erika after she made the accusation and ceased filming with the group afterwards,” a report from BravoHousewives on Instagram reads.

Fans reacted in the comments section of the post.

“Kathy is the queen of the show! Erika could nevaaaa,” one person wrote.

“Erika’s probably jealous of the lifestyle Queen Kathy lives!!” another Instagram user added.

“I don’t believe Erika,” a third comment read.

“Erika shouldn’t be making accusations with how her life has been lately,” a fourth social media user commented.

