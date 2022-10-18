Dorinda Medley Gives Unexpected Update on Relationship With Ramona Singer

Dorinda Medley and Ramona Singer had been friends for years before things went south during the 12th season of “The Real Housewives of New York.”

The two women have had plenty of ups and downs over the years, but their relationship really took a turn after a fight that had them exchanging digs and saying some incredibly hurtful things.

In the aftermath, Medley and Singer didn’t speak for quite some time. “We’re not good right now,” Medley said during an interview on The Wendy Williams Show in November 2021. “We’ve had a very long friendship and you know, but listen time heals, I’m open to — I keep it moving in my life. You know, and I tend not to say anything and just let things settle and who knows,” she added.

On an August 2021 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Medley told Andy Cohen that Singer was the one person from the RHONY that she wasn’t talking to, though she didn’t say much more.

Flash forward a year, and things look different from Medley and Singer. During an appearance on a panel at BravoCon 2022, Medley gave an update on her friendship with Singer.

Here’s what you need to know:

Medley Revealed That She & Singer Are Talking Again

Although things seemed really bad between Medley and Singer, the two women have found a way back to one another and are talking again.

During a panel at BravoCon 2022, Medley was asked if she is still in touch with people from the cast. She said that she is still close to Luann de Lesseps and she is still in touch with Sonja Morgan before revealing that she’s also talking to Singer.

“And, actually, believe it or not, I’ve been talking to Ramona lately,” Singer said. The audience began cheering, clearly excited that the two have been working on their friendship.

“Ramona and I have known each other for like 25 years,” she added.

Medley & Singer Could Both Be on the New RHONY ‘Legacy’ Series

Although there hasn’t been any official casting announcements for the new RHONY “Legacy” show, it’s entirely possible that both Medley and Singer could star side-by-side.

At BravoCon 2022, Andy Cohen confirmed that casting for the RHONY reboot is complete.

“I hope that [fans are] happy with both. That’s all I can say. The truth of the matter is we have not spoken to any of our classic ‘RHONY’ women about ‘Legacy’ yet,” he told Page Six.

“We really were waiting to get the ‘RHONY’ reboot right, and we really wanted to tell new stories, and we wanted to capture the energy in New York City, and I’m really happy with where we’re at,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Medley told Variety that she knows nothing about her status when it comes to “Legacy.”

“I swear to you, you know as much as we do. I promise you. I’ve heard more about the new girls than I have about ‘Legacy.’ Listen, if you hear something, call me! I’ll be at Blue Stone Manor waiting, decorating for Halloween,” she said.

