Jen Shah Tried to Crash WWHL With Big Announcement, Says Tamra Judge

Jen Shah showed up at BravoCon 2022 on Friday, October 14. According to Variety, Shah was not supposed to be in attendance. However, on Friday, October 14, 2022, she reshared a video that someone took of a bunch of fans supposedly waiting to see her. The video was posted on her Instagram Stories.

“Everyone’s here for @therealjenshah show,” the fan captioned the video. Regardless what happened during that particular event, Shah did make a stop by someone’s hotel room later on that evening.

According to “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Shah showed up at her hotel room randomly and told her that she’s not going to jail. In an interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Judge said that she didn’t expect to see the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star, and was surprised at what Shah had to say.

“It was a bit crazy. Said she’s not going to jail and it’s all good,” Judge explained. Back in July, Shah pleaded guilty to fraud charges in Manhattan federal court, according to court documents obtained by Heavy. Conspiracy to commit wire fraud could see Shah behind bars for up to 30 years, though her plea deal was likely to see her serve less time. Now, Shah says she won’t be going to jail at all — according to Judge.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Shah for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shah Tried to Get on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ During a Taping

Evidently, Shah was so excited about her news that she wanted to tell the world, so she figured she’d try to do so at BravoCon.

Judge said that Shah tried to “crash” a taping of “Watch What Happens Live” on Friday night, but didn’t have much success getting in. There was “too much security” Judge told Access Hollywood.

When Judge was asked if she thought Shah would be crashing more events, Judge wasn’t sure.

“I don’t know. I don’t think she made it in. She did get to the Gansevoort rooftop party and I think she left quickly,” Judge explained.

When it comes to Shah potentially going to prison, Judge reiterated what Shah told her.

“She ain’t going no where she said.”

Shah’s Sentencing Was Recently Postponed

Shah’s official court date for her sentencing was slated to take place on November 18, 2022, according to court documents obtained by Heavy. However, on October 7, 2022, Page Six reported that United States attorney Damian Williams filed a letter requesting the sentencing be moved to December 15, 2022.

The reasoning was because there was a “scheduling conflict on the part of several members of the Government team.” The request was approved by the judge overseeing the case.

Nothing has happened in the time since by way of court proceedings, and Shah is still expected to appear in court on December 15, 2022. It’s unclear whether or not what she told Judge is true or how she feels confident enough to share that she will not be going to jail.

READ NEXT: Fans React to Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Kyle Richards & Andy Cohen