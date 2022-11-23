Dorinda Medley Opens Up About Highs & Lows in Candid Post

On November 20, Dorinda Medley opened up about her journey to accepting and loving herself by comparing a side-by-side photo of herself unfiltered at 55 in 2019 and today at 58 years old.

The former RHONY star wrote that she’d originally posted an unfiltered photo of herself at 55 in October 2019 because she was “tired of seeing posts that were picture perfect” and wanted to show an accurate photo of a woman her age. Next to that photo, Medley posted an unfiltered photo of her present-day self and wrote in the caption everything that had happened in the last three years.

“Since the first picture was taken,” she wrote in part. “I was put on ‘Pause,’ I’ve written a book, We have gone though Covid and Quarantine, I’ve partnered with beautiful and successful brands I’ve filmed #RHUGT at my home, Bluestone Manor, I created the successful @bluestonemanor_bourbon, I have my own Radio Show on @radioandysxm.”

Dorinda Medley Spoke About ‘Accepting’ & ‘Loving’ Herself Unconditionally

In addition to listing her business accomplishments, Medley wrote in the caption that she spent quality time with friends and family, deepening some ties while other friendships “slip[ped] away.” She said, “I’ve laughed I’ve cried I’ve struggled I’ve grown” and wrote that she is better at prioritizing what matters in her life and feels ready for the next chapter.

The RHONY star wrote that she feels happy and has accepted herself unconditionally in every way: “Physically, Mentally, Spiritually.” She concluded by repeating her caption from 2019, “I have accepted me, the 58 year old me and I love every bit of it.”

Medley got a lot of love from fans in the comments of her post and some fellow “Real Housewives” stars and alums also shared their support for her candid post. The “Real Housewives of Miami” star Alexia Nepola wrote, “Beauty Love you and your message.” RHOA alum Eva Marcille wrote, “Yesssss beautiful.” Whitney Rose from RHOSLC commented, “Gorgeous. I love your message.”

Dorinda Medley Was Put ‘On Pause’ But Andy Cohen Shared at BravoCon That Her ‘Time Is Coming’

As Medley mentioned in her caption, she was put “on pause” from RHONY after season 12 but recently asked Bravo head, Andy Cohen, about her break from the show.

During a panel at this year’s BravoCon in New York City, Medley asked the WWHL host, “When are you going to take Dorinda Medley off pause and press play?” Cohen replied to the reality star that her “time is coming,” hinting at fans that he’d be open to her return to the screen.

Since her departure from RHONY, Medley returned to the Real Housewives universe earlier this year when she appeared on season 2 of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which dropped on Peacock. The second series of the popular spinoff was filmed at her Massachusetts home, Bluestone Manor.

Earlier this year, Bravo announced that RHONY would be undergoing a shakeup, with a reboot of the series taking place with an all-new diverse cast. Alongside that, another RHONY titled “Legacy” would take place featuring several fan-favorite alums. While the latter show’s cast hasn’t been announced yet, some have speculated that it could include Medley.

