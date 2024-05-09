Longtime RHOBH Couple Announces Split

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley have announced they are taking time apart.

In a May 9 Instagram upload, Dorit Kemsley shared a statement from her and her husband. According to the statement, she and her husband “have been subject to a lot of speculation about [their] marriage.” The Kemsleys also stated that they “have had [their] struggles over the last few years.” However, despite their issues, they made the effort to “work through them.” The estranged couple also wrote that they “made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart.”

The RHOBH stars explained that they have chosen to separate “to safe guard [their] friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for [their] children,” Phoenix Kemsley and Jagger Kemsley. They also stated that they want to “prioritize [their] children” while they navigate their split. In addition, the Bravo personalities expressed gratitude toward understanding fans.

“We appreciate the love and continued support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey,” read a portion of the post.