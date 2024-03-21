Kyle Richards Confirms She Is Not Speaking to RHOBH Star

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards revealed she is not in communication with her castmate, Dorit Kemsley.

While filming a March 19 Amazon Live, Richards shared she was upset with Kemsley because of her actions at the RHOBH season 13 reunion, filmed in January 2024. The mother of four suggested she felt betrayed by her castmate because she has “always stood up for her.”

“We haven’t spoken at all. But I have always supported Dorit since she joined the show,” said Richards.

She stated that she was unhappy with Kemsley’s choice to share a text message she sent, wherein she requested to not discuss their issues at the reunion. She also denied Kemsley’s claim she sent the message to try to manipulate her.

“I really felt very hurt by, you know, what happened at the reunion. I felt hurt by things that were said in the season. And then at the reunion, the text being read was very hurtful to me. She said that I was being manipulative,” said Richards. “And it was actually the completely [sic] opposite. I was actually being very forthright. And saying, ‘I have a lot at stake for me right now. This is really hard for me. And I have a lot on my plate. I know what’s coming at me. You and I — these are stupid arguments. We don’t need to do that too.'”

Kyle Richards Discussed Her Relationship With Sutton Stracke

In the March 19 Amazon Live, Richards also discussed her relationship with RHOBH star Sutton Stracke. She noted that she and Stracke were at odds throughout RHOBH season 13. Richards stated that she was confused by Stracke’s decision to question her marriage to her now estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky before they announced their separation. Richards then explained she had negative reactions toward Stracke because of her comments regarding her relationship.

In a February 2024 Amazon Live, Richards shared that she and Stracke had a positive interaction after filming the RHOBH season 13 reunion. The “Halloween Ends” star said she, Stracke, and her older sister, Kathy Hilton, had an enjoyable dinner together. She also stated that she intends to move on from her past issues with Stracke.

“We actually had dinner last night. It was nice to try to get past everything that happened this last year,” stated the mother of four. “And I don’t like to hold on to any bad feelings or any negativity. So that did feel good to see her. And then my sister Kathy joined us, which was nice. And yes, Kathy had us laughing. It was funny.”

Sutton Stracke Shared Her Thoughts About Reconciling With Kyle Richards in a March 2024 Interview

Stracke discussed her reconciliation with Richards while speaking to The U.S. Sun in March 2024. She stated that they did not discuss the rumors that Richards and her friend, country singer Morgan Wade, are romantically involved.

“I had dinner with Kyle last week and we didn’t even talk about that,” said Stracke.

She also suggested that she and Richards did not mention RHOBH during their meal.

“We talked about just our current lives and what was going on and our situations as they are and trying to piece back together our relationship, which is I think going in a good way,” stated Stracke.

RHOBH season 14 has not yet started production.